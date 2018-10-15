image
Tuesday, October 16th 2018
English
Is it a solo ride for Aamir Khan on Koffee with Karan season 6?

Entertainment

Is it a solo ride for Aamir Khan on Koffee with Karan season 6?

Abhishek SinghAbhishek Singh   October 15 2018, 11.44 pm
back
Aamir KhanAkshay KumarAlia BhattArjun KapoorBollywoodDangalDeepika PadukoneEntertainmentFatima Sana ShaikhInstagramjanhvi kapoorkaran joharKoffee with KaranMalaika Aroraranveer singhSaif Ali KhanSanya Malhotra.Sara Ali Khan
nextWhen Vijay Sethupathi sacrificed his salary to facilitate 96’s release!
ALSO READ

Exclusive: The Katrina Kaif song from Thugs of Hindostan that nobody’s talking about

Thugs of Hindostan poster: Katrina Kaif is the only highlight!

Geetika Tyagi appreciates Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao’s support