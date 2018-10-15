Is it a solo ride for Aamir Khan on Koffee with Karan season 6?

Karan Johar’s chat show, Koffee with Karan, is definitely one of the most awaited shows of the season. The guest jodis that Karan has got on the show seem exciting. This time the line-up looks good as we see Saif Ali Khan along with Sara Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor with Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh with Akshay Kumar. The latest addition to the show is Mr Perfectionist, Aamir Khan.

Karan took to Instagram to share a picture from the sets where we can see the Thugs of Hindostan star pose with the Koffee mug. But what caught our attention was that Aamir alone in the photo. Over the years, we've seen Karan invite two guests on the show but here we can only see Aamir on KJo’s couch. Looks like Aamir will be riding solo on the show. Or, hey, maybe Aamir’s couch partner will be revealed later in the coming days.

Interestingly, Malaika Arora will be seen on the show, not sharing the couch with Aamir, but as a guest judge for the rapid fire round. Karan took to Instagram to share a picture of himself with Malaika who looked stunning.

In the last season, Aamir was on the show with his reel life Dangal daughters Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra. This time the Thug has kept everyone guessing who his partner is. Well, Aamir, we will wait.