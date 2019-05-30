Is Sonal Chauhan dating cricketer KL Rahul? Here's the truth

Antara Kashyap May 30 2019, 10.00 am May 30 2019, 10.00 am

Actress Sonal Chauhan of Jannat and 3G fame recently returned to screens with her new web-series Skyfire, which has been streaming on Zee5 since May 2. During the promotion of the series, Sonal gave a candid interview to Bollywood Bubble where she denied rumours of her dating Indian cricketer KL Rahul, that have been doing the rounds of gossip mills over the past year. When asked whether or not that was a fact, the actress laughed and said, "No, not at all. He is a very good cricketer. He is very talented and a nice guy."

The 27 year old also wished the Indian cricket team the best for the World Cup 2019. "Without putting any pressure, go out there and get them!" she said, also stating how the Indian cricket team is the pride of the country. This is not the first time KL Rahul has been linked to a Bollywood actress. He was linked to Munna Michael actress Niddhi Agerwal and Alia Bhatt's longtime best friend Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor in past. The actresses have however denied these rumours.

KL Rahul recently found himself in the midst of controversy when he and his teammate Hardik Pandya made sexist remarks on the show Koffee with Karan. Along with outrage on social media, the BCCI issued a ban on the two, which was later revoked. The cricketer is currently in England to represent India at the ICC Cricket World Cup.

Coming back to actress Sonal Chauhan, she turned heads with her debut in Jannat with Emraan Hashmi. In the same year, she debuted in Telegu film Rainbow. She has appeared in many Hindi and Telegu films since then, including 3G, Bbuddah... Hoga Terra Baap, Size Zero and Jack and Dil. Her most recent work Skyfire is a thriller based on a novel by Aroon Raman of the same name, also starring Prateik Babbar, Jisshu Sengupta and Jatin Goswami.