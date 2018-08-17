Is this what Priyanka Chopra is getting as an engagement gift from Nick Jonas' folks?

Believe it or not, but it is happening! Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are getting engaged according to the Hindu traditions. Nick along with his folks arrived in Mumbai last night and got a warm welcome from the paparazzi. They too were all smiles as they were walking towards the car. But what caught our attention was the bag that Nick's father was carrying with him. The blue bag was from Tiffany & Co, the same brand which closed down its store in London for Nick to pop the question to Priyanka.

We wonder if that bag has a gift from Nick's parents for their daughter-in-law to be or her maybe her mother. Or is it just duty-free shopping from the airport? Well, we can only guess.

Word has it that Priyanka and Nick will get married in October this year. Of course, there will be a Hindu wedding too. Right now preparations are in full swing at Priyanka's home in Mumbai for the engagement party, which is reportedly scheduled to take place tomorrow. Priyanka's close friends are expected to be there.

Well, things have moved at an incredibly fast pace in this relationship. We really hope Priyanka makes it official soon.