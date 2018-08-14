Ishaan Khatter bags his first endorsement deal at the cost of his brother Shahid Kapoor

Ishaan Khatter is the actor of the season as his latest release, Dhadak was a box office hit. The 22-year-old actor not only impressed the film critics but has also managed to make a good fan base for himself. The actor, we are sure will give tough fight to the other actors in the industry, with his brother Shahid Kapoor being his first competition. Shocked?

Rumor has it that young Ishaan who made his mark as an actor first with Majid Majidi’s Beyond the Clouds and after a commercial hit in the form of Dhadak, has bagged his first endorsement deal. The actor is all set to endorse a cola brand and will soon shoot for its ad film. Apparently, Shahid too was the leading contender to endorse the brand, but in the end it was Ishaan, who managed to seal the deal. We are sure Shahid won’t mind losing to his younger brother.

We contacted the actor to get his reaction on the same, but there was no revert from him.

Recently at the trailer launch of Shahid’s upcoming film Batti Gul Meter Chalu, when he was quizzed about working with Ishaan in future, Shahid had a witty reply as he said “Ask Ishaan first if he wants to work with me”. Shahid later went on a praising spree and showered good words for his brother by saying, “Ishaan doesn’t need my support, he is doing well and I am happy for him.”

Well, looks like Ishaan has arrived in Bollywood and he is here to stay.