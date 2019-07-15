In Com Staff July 15 2019, 9.38 pm July 15 2019, 9.38 pm

Released on the 4th of July 2019 on ZEE5, Ishq Aaj Kal stars Angad Hasija and Paras Kalnawat in the lead roles. Angad Hasija, the lead character in the series is an Indian actor. In 2007, he rose to prominence by portraying a mad person, Aalekh, in Sapna Babul Ka…Bidaai. In 2018, Angad appeared in a Hindi music video Tere Jism with Sara Khan. He also worked in other TV serials like Zara Nach Ke Dikha, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Phulwa, Savitri and many more.

Ankita Sharma, an Indian television actress who made her television debut with the Zee TV historical fiction show Lajwanti. She also played the female lead as Naina Solanki in the Colors TV family drama Ek Shringaar-Swabhiman alongside Samridh Bawa. Her recent popular single Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in the music video alongside singer Tony Kakkar is a sensation.