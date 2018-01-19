Israel PM ends his India trip with Bollywood stars in attendance

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ended his six day visit to India wrapped in Bollywood glamour. The visiting leader, on the last day of his trip ended it on a high note with Bollywood celebrities in attendance at a gala event in Mumbai. He piqued his speech with “The world loves Bollywood, Israel loves Bollywood, I love Bollywood,” leaving no doubts about his fandom.

“I found that Amitabh Bachchan has 30 million more Twitter followers than I do. I looked at other stars as well and I realised that you guys are a big thing. And the reason for that is that the world loves Bollywood, Israel loves Bollywood and I love Bollywood. We are putting our money where our mouth is,” said the Prime Minister in his address.

Bollywood was in full attendance and included stars like Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai-Bachchan, Karan Johar, Subhash Ghai, Imtiaz Ali, Prasoon Joshi, Randhir Kapoor, Ronnie Screwvala, Madhur Bhandarkar, Vivek Oberoi, Raj Nayak and Sara Ali Khan. Maharashtra chief minister, Devendra Fadnavis was present as he welcomed Netanyahu to the nation’s “entertainment capital”.

The Prime Minister seemed to have given his MOU signing ordeal a break as he extended warm invitations to the industry to explore the diversity of his land. “You have seen what you find in Israel. In an hour’s drive, you have snow, the beaches, the desert, you have the salty sea, a sweet lake, great Indian food. I love Indian food, but it’s not only this. It is not only great locations,” said the leader. But talks of business was altogether not put off as he did try to put in that India and Israel can ‘create magic’ by forming partnerships with each other’s technological giants.

The cherry on top of the event was a selfie clicked by superstar Amitabh Bachchan and his abled selfie stick. The stars were seen crowding to make their face visible as those in front smiled on. Netanyahu on the otherhand wanted this selfie to compete with that taken at the Oscars. “One of the most viral pictures of all time took place at the Oscars, and several celebrities including Brad Pitt took a selfie. So I want all the Bollywood celebrities, producers and stars to join together for a selfie. Let a few hundred million people see the friendship,” he said.Netanyahu signed off with “Jai Hind, Jai Maharashtra, Jai Israel”.