It's a wrap for Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy

Shoot wraps are special moments for the cast and crew of a film. It signifies an end to a project and the hard work everyone has put in for months at end. For this emotional moment there are always grand celebrations. Gully Boy which wrapped shoot on Saturday, April 21 was no different. The lead of the film, Ranveer Singh shared a memorable group picture from the set.

FAM 🎤 #itsawrap #gullyboy A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Apr 22, 2018 at 1:38am PDT

The image shows Ranveer posing with a horde of other rappers while director Zoya Akhtar is missing. In Gully Boy, Ranveer will play a street rapper and the journey that follows for him. He has been interacting with street rappers at length during and before the shoot of the film. This is the first time he will be seen rapping and seems to have got a hang of the form of singing as well. From time to time he has been sharing images from the set posing with the street rappers.

Celebrations were in order at the set as is seen by an image of a cake shared by director Zoya Akhtar. The cake had everything nice from the perspective of a director starting from a box full of popcorn to the film reel to a red carpet.

Gully Boy also stars Alia Bhatt opposite Ranveer Singh along with Kalki Koechlin, Ali Asgar, Parmeet Sethi and Pooja Gaur and will hit theatres in February 2019.