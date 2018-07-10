It’s happening! Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Sheikh are starring in the remake of Kasautii Zindagii Kay

Every time she twirled a strand of her hair, the viewers knew something fishy was surely going to happen. That over-the-top makeup and the evil background score complimented her look. If you are still guessing, we'll help you out. We are talking about the most fashionable vamp of Indian television, Komolika of Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

By now, we all know that the show is coming back with a season two after 10 years. And the TV czarina is having a tough time finding the right replacements for the iconic characters of Anurag, Prerna, and Komolika. But wait…looks like we already know who will play the leads in Kasautii 2.

A photo of Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Sheikh has gone viral on Instagram and we are guessing that they are playing the lead pair in the revamped version of the popular daily soap. While Sheikh and Fernandes’s chemistry was lauded in their last show, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, but the series was axed due to low TRPs. And now if we go by the picture, let’s hope Ekta Kapoor is able to create magic once again with this much-adored couple.

Just the similar dress as Prerna along with a red dupatta and Shaheer in the same black outfit as Anurag. Yes, we do know that you being a TV fanatic can’t keep calm, but if we go by the photo, then Erica and Shaheer it is for Kasautii 2. After looking at this picture, we are surely interested in more. Keep them coming guys!