It’s not over! Shilpa Shinde’s comment on Hina Khan playing Komolika is proof that the catfight is still on

Bigg Boss is the mother of all reality TV shows in India. Major thanks to the ample amount of fights that we get to witness on the show. You might not be interested in two people arguing on the street, but when the same thing happens between two celebrities and that too on national television, it becomes interesting. For those of you who watched the last season of the show will remember the fights between Shilpa Shinde and Hina Khan. The two ladies couldn’t stand each other. Even fans of both the actresses used to engage in a war of words on social media. While everyone thought that the war between the two will be over after the show comes to an end, but that’s not the case, it seems.

We all know that Ekta Kapoor is all set for Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. The teaser of the show was unveiled a few days ago. While we know that Erica Fernandes plays the role of Prerna, everyone is excited to know that who will be playing the role of Komolika in the show. Reportedly, it is none other than Hina Khan. However, neither Ekta nor Hina have confirmed the news. So, recently when Shilpa was asked to give her two cents on Hina’s casting as Komolika, the actress replied, “Wasn’t she the Komolika of Bigg Boss 11 already?” Ouch! This comment of Shilpa clearly proves that things are not smooth between the two, at least form Shilpa’s side.

Jusssttt❤️ My life my rules🙌 A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on Jun 30, 2018 at 11:28pm PDT

We are waiting to see if Hina will reply to that statement.