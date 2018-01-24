Its official! Superstar Mahesh Babu joins Instagram

Mahesh Babu’s fans finally have a platform they can turn to for sneak peeks into the actor’s life and to get their latest updates on the Telugu superstar. The actor has officially joined Instagram on Tuesday. This was one of the best gifts Babu could give his fans who had been waiting for him to join the platform.

Within hours of Mahesh Babu joining Instagram, his following soared to over 10k and is consistently seeing a steady rise. Mahesh seems to have followed Allu Arjun who recently joined the photo sharing application too.

Incidentally, this comes just two days before Mahesh decides to reveal the first look of his upcoming film with director Koratala Siva. The actor will be seen playing the role of a Chief Minister ready to take his oath on Republic Day. The film will see Bollywood actress Kiara Advani opposite the superstar. Fans are eager for the release given that this is Mahesh’s second collaboration with Koratala Siva. Their last collaboration, Srimanthudu delivered one of the biggest hits in Telugu cinema and won Mahesh the third South Indian International Movie award.

Mahesh Babu’s last film SPYDER directed by AR Murugadoss was full of high octane action. The spy drama released both in Telugu and Tamil. However, the film got mixed reviews with some even suggesting that the film faced losses owing to an expensive budget.

The superstar’s upcoming film Bharat Ane Nenu is set to release in April along with Allu Arjun’s Naa peru Surya. Both films will clash with Rajinikanth’s upcoming sci-fi film 2.0 which was earlier slated to release on January 26 but was delayed due to CG work. Despite the clash, the producers of Mahesh Babu’s film confirmed that they won’t shift the release date.