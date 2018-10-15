Iulia Vantur gets all desi for her debut Bollywood film

The year 2018 has been the year of new on-screen jodis as we saw new pairs on the silver screen; Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan and Tapsee Pannu, Saif Ali Khan and Chitrangada Singh and here's another. 2019 doesn't seem to be any different as we will be seeing new couples in the coming days. But there's one jodi which has us excited - Jimmy Shergill and Iulia Vantur.

Yes, the Romanian beauty is all set to team up with Jimmy for a project titled Radha Kyon Gori Main Kyon Kaala that will mark her Bollywood debut. The makers of the film have released a poster where we can see Iulia decked up in a yellow-orange saree with a garland in her neck.

Iulia has worked hard over her look in the poster and is looking beautiful. It will be interesting to see if the same hard work will reflect on the silver screen as well.

Directed by Prem R Soni, the film will deal with the subject of rape and is all set to hit the theatres in May 2019.

