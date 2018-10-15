image
Tuesday, October 16th 2018
English
Iulia Vantur gets all desi for her debut Bollywood film

Entertainment

Iulia Vantur gets all desi for her debut Bollywood film

Abhishek SinghAbhishek Singh   October 15 2018, 11.37 pm
back
BollywoodEntertainmentInstagramIulia Vanturjimmy shergillRadha Kyon Gori Main Kyon KaalaTwitter
nextWhen Vijay Sethupathi sacrificed his salary to facilitate 96’s release!
ALSO READ

Is it a solo ride for Aamir Khan on Koffee with Karan season 6?

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber bring in daughter’s 3rd birthday in a special way

Wicked Whispers: This feminist star wife has political ambitions 