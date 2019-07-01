Abhishek Singh July 01 2019, 6.43 pm July 01 2019, 6.43 pm

Year 2012 saw three newbies - Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra - make their debut with Karan Johar's Student of the Year. While Alia and Varun have been doing well, Sid didn't have the same fate. The actor has been going through a lean patch on the professional front as his films haven't been doing well. But still, he manages to be in news courtesy, his link-up rumours with his co-stars. Recently, the actor reacted on the linkup news around him and we are surely impressed with his answer.

Sidharth has been away from the limelight on the silver screen and was last seen in director Neeraj Pandey’s Aiyaary in 2018. The film didn’t fare well at the office and despite not doing a film for almost a year, Sid made headlines for his linkup with his Marjaavaan co-star Tara Sutaria and Shershaah co-star Kiara Advani. At the trailer launch of Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra's Jabariya Jodi, when he was asked about his link up news, this is what the actor had to say.

Well, looks like Sidharth is not amused with all the rumoured news around him and his love life and for now, wants people to just concentrate on him and Parineeti Chopra.