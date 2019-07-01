Year 2012 saw three newbies - Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra - make their debut with Karan Johar's Student of the Year. While Alia and Varun have been doing well, Sid didn't have the same fate. The actor has been going through a lean patch on the professional front as his films haven't been doing well. But still, he manages to be in news courtesy, his link-up rumours with his co-stars. Recently, the actor reacted on the linkup news around him and we are surely impressed with his answer.
Sidharth has been away from the limelight on the silver screen and was last seen in director Neeraj Pandey’s Aiyaary in 2018. The film didn’t fare well at the office and despite not doing a film for almost a year, Sid made headlines for his linkup with his Marjaavaan co-star Tara Sutaria and Shershaah co-star Kiara Advani. At the trailer launch of Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra's Jabariya Jodi, when he was asked about his link up news, this is what the actor had to say.
Well, looks like Sidharth is not amused with all the rumoured news around him and his love life and for now, wants people to just concentrate on him and Parineeti Chopra.
During the promotions of Kabir Singh, Kiara Advani as asked about the rumours as well and the Lust Stories actor revealed that she is not ok with the news. "The news about my alleged relationship with Sidharth is made by you all (media) and I am just amused with them. Earlier when I was new in the industry, I was shocked and used to go blank and think how to respond to it. But then now with time I have made peace with it and know that this is how the industry works."Read More