Jacqueline Fernandez and Kartik Aaryan had a Jab We Met moment, albeit not in Bhatinda

It is some Luka Chuppi time for Kartik Aaryan. After the commendable success of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, the actor has bagged Dinesh Vijan's next production. He flew to Budapest for the shoot and was in for quite the surprise!

It just so happened that Jacqueline Fernandez was also shooting for a commercial in the city. They, of course, had no clue that they were around each other. Someone captured moment they bumped into each other.

Jacqueline rightly captioned it 'Jab We Met'. Only, this time, it is Budapest and not Bhatinda!

You should see Kartik's post with the same video, though. "Quite KICKed to meet u ," he writes. That word play - nicely done!

A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on Aug 8, 2018 at 10:16am PDT

These two are reportedly starring together in the Hindi remake of the Kannada superhit film Kirik Party. The film is said to be going on floors this October. Apart from these two, it is rumoured that Kartik is also a part of Aankhen 2.

Jacqueline Fernandez, on the other hand, is reportedly a part of Dharma Production's multi-starrer Drive. She is also actively endorsing her activewear brand on Instagram these days.