  2. Entertainment
Jacqueline Fernandez is all set to become Mrs Serial Killer in Netflix's upcoming film

Entertainment

Jacqueline Fernandez is all set to become Mrs Serial Killer in Netflix's upcoming film

Jacqueline Fernandez will debut in digital space with Netflix thriller Mrs. Serial Killer soon!

back
BollywoodJacqueline FernandezMrs Serial KillerNetflixnetflix original
nextSOTY 2: Punit Malhotra reacts to Kareena Kapoor's wish of Taimur featuring in SOTY 10

within