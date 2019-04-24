Jacqueline Fernandez is all set to become Mrs Serial Killer in Netflix's upcoming film

Rushabh Dhruv April 24 2019, 3.14 pm April 24 2019, 3.14 pm

Netflix is one of the most popular streaming giants across the globe. Its entry into the Indian Market is basically concentrated on changing the spectrum of digital movie-viewing in our country. Many Bollywood stars like Saif Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Radhika Apte and more have tried their acting luck on Netflix, which turned out to be a hit collab for the stars. Well now, Jacqueline Fernandez is the latest Bollywood actor to enter the digital bandwagon. Miss Fernandez who has been missing from the silver screen from quite some time now has announced her next outing, Mrs. Serial Killer, a Netflix Original film.

Netflix’s upcoming thriller Mrs Serial Killer is said to be helmed by Shirish Kunder and produced by wife Farah Khan. Well, the title of the movie already suggests the plot of the film. But talking about the story of the flick, it is said to revolve around a wife whose husband is charged in serial murders and is also imprisoned. In an effort to save him, she has to perform a serial murder exactly like the serial killer. Mrs Serial Killer will stream on Netflix later this year. Jacqueline was last seen in Race 3 opposite Salman Khan in 2018.

Here's how Jacqueline Fernandez dropped the first look from her upcoming Netflix Original:

Super stoked to announce my new @NetflixIndia Original film, Mrs. Serial Killer is coming soon. This is going to be fun 🔪🔪 @TheFarahKhan @Shirishkunder @shrishtiarya https://t.co/DvPiYbcgc9 — Jacqueline Fernandez (@Asli_Jacqueline) April 24, 2019

Apart from turning into a Serial Killer on Netflix, Kick actress, Jacqueline Fernandez also has Drive film in her kitty. Drive happens to be an action thriller flick directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Karan Johar. The movie also stars Sushant Singh Rajput, Vikramjeet Virk and Sapna Pabbi in pivotal roles. Well, the film was all set to hit the silver screen on 7 September 2018 but was postponed to 28 June 2019.

Are you excited much to see Jacqueline Fernandez on Netflix? Let us know in the comments section below.