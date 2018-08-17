Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 without a director, James Gunn remains fired

Though he has the support of the cast, it seems like director James Gunn will not be returning to work on Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3. Gunn had directed the first two installments of the film and was fired by Disney from the third one as a series of his tweets dating back to a decade resurfaced on the internet. A report on Variety mentions that Gunn had a meeting with Disney’s chairman Alan Horn, but the result was the same: he won’t be onboard for GOTG 3.

The report also adds that the boss of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Kevin Feige, did not attend the meeting, though he agrees with the decision. Gunn had already completed the script when he was fired. Reports claim that GOTG 3 will carry on with Gunn’s script though it might have a few re-writes. Disney now needs to hire a director for the film and so far there is no word on the same.

With the film being set for shooting next year, the loss of a director could set things back. The cast of the film had released an open letter in support of Gunn. The director issued a statement over his dismissal: “My words of nearly a decade ago were, at the time, totally failed and unfortunate efforts to be provocative… Even these many years later, I take full responsibility for the way I conducted myself then,” read his statement.