Janet Jackson receives creepy fan mail but she’s not the only one

As much as celebrities adore their fans for all the unconditional affection, the gestures go a bit overboard at times. It’s also safe to say, it’s offending at times? Singer Janet Jackson, the sister of Michael Jackson, is blessed to have a rock-solid fan base, but she definitely did not foresee a picture from a male fan's genital and a bottle filled with bodily fluid coming!

As creepy as that sounds, it happened. On Big Boy TV, Janet was recently asked what's the craziest thing a fan has done for her. "Oh there's been a couple. One sent me a picture of himself with an erection and a jar of semen so he could get me pregnant because I was supposed to have his child," she answered.

This, however, is not the first time a gesture of 'fandom' is creeping us out. Singer Avril Lavigne was once sent a dead rabbit from a fan. Why, we'd never know. But this doesn't take the cake. The next one does.

We are talking about American actor, singer and lyricist Jared Leto here. A fan decided to express her madness in the craziest way and sent him one of her ears! You read that right. One ear! With an attached note that read 'are you listening'? was sent to him. Leto was probably more pleased than freaked out because we hear he put a chain around that ear and wore it as a necklace! This may be the ONLY time a star has creeped us out more than the fan.

On that note, why not mention Zac Efron, who once received some human skin as a gift? Well of course, Efron couldn't figure it out at first. But a lab test informed him what it really was. Must not have been a nice feeling!

Our own Bollywood fans aren't behind in this race. They’re just a lot filmier. A Salman Khan fan from West Bengal reportedly tried committing suicide outside the court after Salman was initially subjected to five years of imprisonment in the Blackbuck poaching case. What's more, he was willing to put himself behind the bars if that could free his favourite superstar!

In another instance, the lavish swimming pool inside Shah Rukh Khan's Mumbai bungalow had a fan trespassing inside the compound and jumping into the water! Reason? He wanted to bathe where SRK bathed!

