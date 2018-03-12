home/ entertainment
Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor head to Chennai for Sridevis prayer meet

Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor head to Chennai for Sridevis prayer meet

First published: March 10, 2018 05:55 PM IST | Updated: March 11, 2018 11:22 AM IST | Author: Sharanya Munsi

Late actress Sridevi may have ended big on Bollywood but her first supesrstar fame came from the Tamil film industry. Today as both the industries miss the icon, her daughters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor headed to Chennai for her prayer service. Dressed in casuals, they looked somber and chose to not pose for the camera. But Janhvi's curious sparkly pink water bottle sure sent out a travel gear statement.

Janhvi has currently resumed shoot for her debut film Dhadak opposite Shahid Kapoor's half-brother Ishaan Khattar.

SHOW MORE
tags: #airport look #airport looks #Bollywood #Boney Kapoor #Chennai #Entertainment #janhvi kapoor #Khushi Kapoor #Sridevi #sridevi prayer meet

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

View All