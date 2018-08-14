Janhvi Kapoor breaks down at the special screening of Sridevi’s film Mr India

Sridevi's death in February earlier this year shocked the entire nation. It was like a part of us was gone with her. So one can only imagine what her family, especially her husband Boney Kapoor and daughters Janhvi and Khushi went through. It was the legendary actress' first birth anniversary on Monday (August 13) and Information and Broadcasting Ministry held a special screening of her films Mom, Lamhe and Mr India in Delhi, yesterday, in the honour of the late actress.

The event was attended by Boney, Janhvi and Khushi. Needless to say, it was a very emotional moment for all three of them. Some pictures and videos from the event have made way to social media. The three couldn't control their tears at the event.

The Kapoor attended only the screening of Mr India, which was the first movie that Boney produced. It was the time when Sridevi and him developed feelings for each other.

Boney spoke at the event and said he was in love with her the moment he saw Sridevi for the first time. “Today this vacuum, this void cannot be replaced but the good wishes and the goodwill that she has left behind is something that we can live with. She is with me, in my memories. With my children… I fell in love with her when I saw her for the first time on the screen. It was one-sided love since the beginning. I chased her in the sense that I went to Chennai to sign her but unfortunately, she was not available at that time. I was in awe of her, her work,” he said.

Sridevi worked in 300 films during her illustrious career. She indeed has left a legacy behind, which should be honoured.