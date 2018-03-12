Janhvi Kapoor celebrated her birthday with Kapoor clan in attendance

Janhvi Kapoor turned 21 on Tuesday but it was a solemn affair owing to the recent demise of her mother Sridevi. While few may be brave enough to venture outside after having suffered such a loss, Janhvi Kapoor kept her celebrations quiet and simple while still opening up. The aspiring actress spent the first half of her birthday visiting an old-age home. In second half, she settled for a quiet dinner with family at their residence.

Sonam Kapoor took to social media to share the happy family picture where Janhvi is seen in the midst of laughter and joy. Joining her was the entire Kapoor clan who came together for a dinner. Janhvi was seated right next to Rhea and Sonam (daughters of Anil and Sunita Kapoor) while her younger sibling Khushi sat close to Shanaya (daughter of Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor). Anushla and Jahaan (Sanjay and Maheep's son) sat with filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi's daughter Tanisha. Janhvi’s step-brother Arjun Kapoor skipped the celebrations as he has resumed shoot for Namastey England with Parineeti Chopra.

Several photos made the rounds on social media as Janhvi visited an old-age home. In one of the photos she is seen kneeling down to cut a number of cakes. Several other heartwarming videos also made the round.

Janhvi lost her mother, former superstar Sridevi to accidental drowning in Dubai on February 24. Her death was confirmed by Sanjay Kapoor which was followed by a long tussle to get her mortal remains in India. She was cremated with state honours in Mumbai on February 28.