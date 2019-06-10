Abhishek Singh June 10 2019, 11.51 pm June 10 2019, 11.51 pm

The verdict in the case of rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir was delivered by a special court on Monday. 17 months from the date, the incident had rocked the nation and after months of trial, the verdict was finally delivered. The three accused were given life term under Ranbir Penal Code (RPC) sections relating to criminal conspiracy, murder, kidnapping, gang rape, destruction of evidence, drugging the victim and common intention. While many welcomed the court’s verdict, many were not happy with it and demanded death penalty for the accused.

At a book launch event in the city, veteran political activist, lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar opened up about his opinion on the verdict. "I have heard that some people are disappointed with the verdict because they thought these people deserved capital punishment. I, in all honesty, must accept that I don't know have very clear cut ideas about capital punishment, that whether it's right or wrong. This is a discussion that's going on all over the world. One thing I am sure about is that capital punishment is not a deterrent of crime because where they have banned capital punishment, crime hasn't increased, and where they have kept it, crime hasn't reduced. So, I have no idea that whether they should have been given capital punishment or a life term is good enough. I am not sure."

"But at the same time I must express my apprehension that we have seen many times in our society that somebody, who has committed a heinous crime, gets life imprisonment but after two or three years, you realise the person is released on one ground or the other. Then, he or she lives happily ever after. So, I hope life imprisonment is good enough but it will not have these kinds of privileges that after two-three years, the same people will be walking out free. That should not happen." he added.

Welcome court verdict in Kathua gangrape and murder of a minor girl. Those monsters who commit heinous crimes like Kathua and Aligarh deserve exemplary punishment and there should be no mercy for such criminals against humanity. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 10, 2019