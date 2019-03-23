Jayam Ravi on the verge of teaming up with Magizh Thirumeni for a crime thriller!

With back to back hits in Tik Tik Tik and Adanga Maru, Jayam Ravi is one of the most desirable stars at the Kollywood box office. Apart from his current commitments, the actor has signed a three-film deal with the brand new production house Screen Scene, who have made inroads into Kollywood with many hits up their sleeve. And now, we hear that Thadam director Magizh Thirumeni has pitched a crime thriller to the production house, which would be produced with Ravi playing the lead.

Though things are still at the nascent stage, a source tells us, “The producers are very excited on hearing Magizh Thirumeni’s next script. Though they are yet to decide on who will play the lead, it looks like Ravi will come on board thanks to the three-film deal that he has signed.” The director is currently working on a Kannada film, one that he has signed for his close friend. On completing that, he will be moving base to Chennai where he will start work on his next film. Simultaneously, Magizh is also in talks with T. Siva of Amma Creations for another project which is touted to take off soon.

Meanwhile, Ravi is now getting done with the shoot of his Komali, a romantic comedy where he pairs up with Kajal Aggarwal. The film is directed by Pradeep and has music by Hip Hop Tamizha. This is Ravi’s 24th film in his career and his landmark silver jubilee project will be directed by Ahmed of Endrendrum Punnagai fame.