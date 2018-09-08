Jayam Ravi’s Thani Oruvan 2 may hit a roadblock, here’s why

As his upcoming action thriller Adangamaru nears its end, Jayam Ravi is looking forward to take on more interesting projects. He has achieved great success thanks to his to back hits at the box office and wants to make the most of it.

According to the latest reports, Ravi will be teaming up with a newcomer for a fresh and breezy rom-com before starting work on the Thani Oruvan sequel with his brother Mohan Raja. Kajal Aggarwal is in talks to play the female lead in this project, which will mark her first collaboration with Ravi on-screen.

A source close to the actor tells us, “Ravi was actually in talks with director Ahmed for a racy thriller, but later decided to change tracks to something more lightweight as he will be taking up a really big film after this. Therefore, he has chosen this script which he felt will click with the youth audiences.”

The shoot is expected to kick off in a few weeks, with the makers to come up with an official announcement on the cast and crew. The Tik Tik Tik actor is no mood to stop until he becomes an A-list star in Kollywood!