Jennifer Lawrence turns a cold shoulder on comments against her revealing dress

Hollywood is rife with political statements. Most often than not, feminism configures prominently in these statements. While fans of celebrities revel every time their stars take a stand, often the true meaning of concepts like feminism gets lost. The latest to invite ire was celebrated actor Jennifer Lawrence. Fans criticized the much loved star over her choice of dress for a photo call in London’s chilling weather.

Lawrence’s Versace dress, though loved, was questioned in terms of comfort in the back drop of London’s chilling weather. She was seen posing with her Red Sparrow cast. While her male co-stars looks comfy in thick jackets for the weather, she chose to bare it for the 5-minute long photo call and she stands by it despite what her fans allege.

Jeez, why didn't Jennifer Lawrence dress in warm clothes for this photoshoot. Seriously... pic.twitter.com/CQFroXg4Yq — Susan Dalgety (@DalgetySusan) February 21, 2018

It must be about 3 degrees in London ATM, cold enough that the bloke actors have to wear coats and scarves to their press call and yet poor Jennifer Lawrence is wearing a small amount of fabric some might call a dress. pic.twitter.com/GoVfPscRWi — Stephanie Peatling (@srpeatling) February 20, 2018

Lawrence later came out in defense of her choice to wear the dress and shut down negative comments on her dress. She emphasized that while others may call her anti-feminist for wearing the dress, she tried to go back to the basis of feminism, the liberty to wear what a woman wants without having to worry what others say.

Lawrence’s decision to comment against the allegations comes at a time when Hollywood is sensitising its fans with #MeToo and Time’s Up.