Jim Sarbh: In Padmaavat, you are pushed to be as good as the frame

Padmaavat fought a long battle for its release, now as it nears the much awaited date, critics can’t stop heaping praises on it. While the movie is being said to have lived up to director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s onscreen opulence, the stellar performances seen is also gaining momentum. Aside the leads, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, there is one uncanny name who is winning hearts of the critics, Jim Sarbh.

The theater actor and director is slowly carving a space for himself in Bollywood. Bhansali’s razor sharp direction only helped the cause further. “In Padmaavat, you are pushed to be as good as the frame, to have a presence that lives up to the grand, operatic, intricate, beautiful frame that you inhabit. I love trying to rise to that. I heard that Sanjay Leela Bhansali has an eye for detail, and it shows in his work, but seeing it first hand is a powerful experience,” said Sarbh to IANS.

His role in Padmaavat as a slave leader working for Alauddin Khilji has attracted positive reviews with many seeing Sarbh’s passion shine. “I feel so grateful to have worked with someone who so deeply cares about his film, about every single element in his frame. For me, that is the most important thing, everything else falls by the wayside. If I see that everything the director does is motivated by trying to achieve the best, I can accept anything. I can try to do anything you want. I am immediately, passionately, on your team,” he added.

The actor who also starred in Neerja. He will next be seen in Aditya Vikram Sengupta’s Bengali film, Jonaki where he will be playing the role of a lover to an 80-year-old.