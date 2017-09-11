Sharanya Munsi June 20 2019, 3.07 pm June 20 2019, 3.07 pm

Music knows no language. Jimmiki Kammal, a Malayali song from movie Velipadinte Pusthakam proves this right. Starring superstar Mohanlal, this song has become an internet sensation. Not because of the star but for a couple of students and teachers dancing to the song.

The original video of the song has so far clocked in 11 million views while the dance performances by the students and teachers of the Indian School of Commerce is closing in on 8 million views. The video created by the students and teachers of the institute to co-jointly celebrate Onam and Teacher’s Day, shows female students grooving to the song in gold embroidered sarees.

"We wanted to present something traditional for the Onam programmes at college, keeping the festival's essence intact,” said Anna George, one of the faculty members to the Times of India.

The song from the movie seems to have become the anthem this Onam as several reproductions of the song surfaced on YouTube as people seemed hung over on the videos. The video has been recreated by dance groups and families with some dancing to it at the dinner table as Onam lunch is being served. Every single Jimmiki Kammal video seems to have gone viral with over million views seen for most of them.

Views have been clocked in not just from Kerala and Tamil Nadu but all over the world as even American TV show host, Jimmy Kimmel tweeted mentioning, he is loving it.

not until now, but I love it! https://t.co/6Qv9StTdpY — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) September 8, 2017