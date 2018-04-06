John Abraham released teaser of Parmanu gets pulled down due to copy rights

The legal battle for John Abraham starrer Parmanu gets more intense by the day. Fans who had brightened up to the idea of the film finally getting a release has lost it yet again. Late on Thursday, the film’s lead John shared a teaser from the film but the euphoria did not last long as the video was soon taken down due to copy rights claims.

The video seems to have been pulled down after an FIR was lodged by producers of the film, KriArj Entertainment against John and his production house JA Entertainment. The complaint alleged John and his organization of fraud, cheating and unmet deadlines. KriArj co-owner Prernaa Arora exclusively told us that John’s release date was not real. “The new release date is bull***t. He cannot release the film,” she said. She then went on to say that “John has hijacked the teaser of the film and is refusing to release it,” on Wednesday. However, the teaser can still be seen on his Instagram account.

The video showing copy rights claim notice could very well be connected to the FIR which means all advancements towards the film release has to be stopped till the matter is cleared legally. Later in the night, one of the producers of the film also circulated a statement to journalists against publication of publicity materials from the film, “request you to not share any publicity or promotional material of PARMANU. There is a copyright infringement on it. Hope you will abide by the law and let legal proceedings take place. Once the matter gets resolved will duly notify you of the same.”

Parmanu is a thriller drama based on Indian’s nuclear testing operation in Pokhran in 1974.