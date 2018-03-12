John Abraham set to play RAW agent for the second time after Madras Cafe

Bollywood churns out action films by the dozen every year with some featuring superstars like Salman Khan. While they rake in the moolah at the box office, they revel in Bollywood action gimmicks more than serious content. But John Abraham, who has often been seen in action flicks does it with a difference. The actor is now set to play a RAW agent for the second time after Madras Café. The actor has been signed up for Romeo Akbar Walter after Sushant Singh Rajput backed out.

"We are excited to have John on board this film with us. The process began when we were brainstorming on whom to cast for the protagonist's part and thought that John would fit the bill perfectly. He really liked the script and gave his nod on the same day as the narration. We have revisited the script of this espionage-drama which is set in the 1970s and we can't wait to take it on the floors," producer Ajay Kapoor told Mumbai Mirror.

John has long featured in roles where he gets to legally pull the trigger like Paap, Force, Madras Cafe and Force 2. All of them left a mark for being true thrillers sans the Bollywood masala elements. For Sushant, this would have been his first roles as a cop. "It's a great story that needs to be told. Bad luck to the one who missed the bus,” said producer Bunty Walia.

John will start prepping for his as soon as he wraps filming of Milap Zaveri’s dark, action-packed thriller. The project is set to hit the floors on June 1.