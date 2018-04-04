John Abraham's Parmanu finally settles on a May 4 release

John Abraham starrer Paramanu has been in the hot waters for a long time due to tiffs between its producers, JA Entertainment and KriArj Entertainment. Now it seems like the Pokhran based film will see the light of screens as the movie is reported to be headed for a May 4 release.

A statement by the production house said, “Much in line with India’s journey to becoming a nuclear power, our film’s journey to its release has also had its own ups and downs! However, it is perhaps a befitting tribute to the true heroes of our nuclear program - our army and our scientists, that Parmanu is releasing in the same month as we celebrate 20 years of Operation Shakti - India’s nuclear test explosions in Pokhran in May 1998. We are extremely proud of the film and what it stands for and can’t wait to take it to our audience on 4th May, 2018.”

John’s house pinned the delay on its co-producer KriArj Entertainment. It later even put out a statement mentioning their termination of contract, “In the best interest of the film, we have terminated our contract with KriArj Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. and will soon announce the release schedule. Termination of the agreement by actor John Abraham’s company ‘is valid and legal’. KriArj has committed material breaches which left us with no choice but to terminate in the interest of the film. We would like to state that this extreme step has been taken by us after days of trying to resolve the issues at hand in the best interest of the release of the film. We have fulfilled our commitment at every stage of this project and intimated KriArj in writing from time to time. We have been waiting and asking for payments at every stage.”

However, KriArj denied all its allegations, “The allegations made by JA Ent are false and frivolous. The fact that they want to defraud us is amplified from that fact that inspite of payment of almost 30 Crores and Kriarj being fully and naturally willing to promote and release the Film at the earliest they stopped promotions and now want to walk away with the Film without any remorse in such an unethical fashion which is there for all to see. We do not wish to further comment on the ongoing dispute and/or stoop to the levels of JA Ent but would like to state one point. This is not our first film as producers - we have released 5 films successfully in the last year and a half and have lined up another 3 to be released by the end of this year but the other side seems inexperienced as their first film as line producers has still not seen the light of the day till date... We have already initiated appropriate action against JA Ent and its promoter/s and we reserve our rights to make further statements on this subject until disposition of our claims against JA Ent and its promoter Mr.John Abraham.”