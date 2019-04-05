Jonas Brothers' Cool releases but Nick Jonas still has Priyanka Chopra on his mind

Almas Khateeb April 05 2019, 1.19 pm April 05 2019, 1.19 pm

It seems like the big fat Indian wedding has breathed new life into the Jonas Brothers' declining musical career. The Jonas Brothers reunited after a hiatus of six years and released the song - Sucker - which featured their better halves. The video was an instant hit for the visual feast that it was, depicting what can only be considered the Mad Hatter's Tea Party in Alice's Wonderland. Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner, and Danielle Jonas only added to the funky video. The Jonas Brothers have now released a song titled Cool and it is slowly climbing the trends chart.

The song looks very cool (check!) with art-deco architecture and old ladies dancing in the background juxtaposed with the young Jonas Brothers performing. The lyrics are filled with references to Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra. Nick's verse focusses on words like 'red dress' and 'late night summer in last year'; Priyanka's numerous wedding outfits included two red dresses as did her Vogue feature. It is also assumed that Nick proposed to Chopra in July, thus making it summertime.

That's not the only in-your-face thing about Cool. The video is littered with product placements. First the perfume, then the bottle of alcohol, the Jonases should have been wary as a publication called The Cut speculated that the wedding to Priyanka Chopra was because of brand endorsements. Priyanka Chopra was called a 'global scam artist' for which the publication later apologised.

All said and done, the song is a pleasant one that can easily be hummed along. In case you want to sing along with the video, here are the lyrics to Jonas Brothers' Cool.

I'm feeling so cool

From top to the bottom, just cool

And every little thing that I do

Dammit I'm feelin' so cool cool cool, yeah

Woke up feelin' like a new James Dean

I comb my hair like an old school sheen

I'm feelin' high like a late night summer in last year, yeah

Standin' there with the red dress on ya

A Killer Queen like a young Jane Fonda

Is it me or am I just havin' a good year?

Lately I've been feelin' so cool (Cool)

Top to the bottom just cool (Cool)

Every little thing that I do (Do)

Dammit I'm feelin' so coo-oo-oo-oo-oo-ool

It's like ooh (Ooh), maybe I should bottle my moves (Moves)

Sell it for a dollar or two

Damn it I'm feeling so coo-oo-oo-oo-oo-ool (Cool)

Must've done something right 'cause all these

Lights are green, man, they look like palm trees

And every time that song comes on it's about me

Oh, I feel like Post Malone when I get home

Sittin' that way like it's Game of Thrones

And now that we've made it, how complicated was last year?

Lately I've been feelin' so cool (Cool)

Top to the bottom, just cool (Cool)

Every little thing that I do (Do)

Dammit I'm feelin' so coo-oo-oo-oo-oo-ool

It's like ooh (Ooh), maybe I should bottle my moves (Moves)

Sell it for a dollar or two (Two)

Damn it I'm feeling so coo-oo-oo-oo-oo-ool (Cool)

Cool, cool, cool

Woke up feelin' like a new James Dean

I comb my hair like an old school sheen

When I grow up, I wanna be just like me

Chorus: Jonas Brothers

Lately I've been feelin' so cool (Cool)

Top to the bottom just cool (Cool)

Every little thing that I do (Do)

Dammit I'm feelin' so coo-oo-oo-oo-oo-ool

It's like ooh (Ooh), maybe I should bottle my moves (Moves)

Sell it for a dollar or two (Two)

Damn it I'm feeling so coo-oo-oo-oo-oo-ool (Cool)

(Hey, hey, hey, hey)

Cool