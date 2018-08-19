home/ entertainment
Jonas brothers miss Priyanka and Nick engagement but welcome PeeCee anyway

First published: August 19, 2018 01:53 AM IST | Updated: August 19, 2018 01:53 AM IST | Author: Nikita Thakkar

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' engagement has taken over the internet. After the roka ceremony, the couple made their relationship official through an Instagram post and since then, netizens are going gaga over their love story. To celebrate this occasion, Nick's parents flew down from the States to India, but sadly, his brothers couldn't be a part of it. But still they are the happiest of all for Nick and PeeCee.

Via social media, Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas and other members of the family congratulated the couple and welcomed our desi girl to their family with utmost enthusiasm.

 

Even Joe Jonas' fiance Sophie Turner couldn't curb her excitement and left an adorable post for her to be sister-in-law.

Wow. First I’m blessed with an incredible future brother-in-law, and now such an beautiful, inside and out, future sister-in-law. I’m so excited to welcome you into the family @priyankachopra . I love you both @nickjonas

A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on

Indeed, PeeCee is one lucky lady to have got the best of both the worlds.

More power to you future Mrs Jonas!

