Judge dismisses last of Michael Jacksons lawsuits, a look at few others

One of the last remaining lawsuit against the legend Michael Jackson’s holdings has been resolved. A judge on Tuesday, December 19, dismissed the lawsuit filed by choreographer Wade Robson alleging that Jackson molested him as child. The late singer had to face a staggering 1500 suits and give testimony some 1000 times. Phew! Since it is not possible to list out all, here are few lawsuits in which the 13 times Grammy award winner was sued to familiarize what his life really was like.

In 1985, Jackson made the shrewdest deal by acquiring ATV Music, which owned the copyright to songs written by the Beatles' John Lennon and Paul McCartney, for $47.5 million. It provided him with a steady income and a lavish lifestyle. But bombshell hit in 1993 when he was accused of molesting 13-year-old boy. The case went on for the longest of time even after an out of court settlement but other accounts of his alleged pedophilia began to emerge. "That kind of represents the beginning of the walk down a tragic path, financially, emotionally, spiritually, psychologically, legally," said Michael Levine, his publicist at the time, to BillBoard.

The other settlement was with MJ’s maid — Jason Francia’s mother. People tried bizarre attempts to drain cash from the wealthy star. The maid accused Michael of allegedly tickling her son and claimed that he got too close to her son’s testicles. She did not come forward with this tale until money was offered. Later, neither police nor a grand jury found Francia credible enough to proceed with the charges.

Michael Jackson had to succumb to a cancer patient’s request, Gavin Arvizo, to meet the pop star, but did not foresee that it will only end him drained out both emotionally and financially. However, eventually, the faded "King of Pop" was pleaded not guilty to molesting Gavin at Neverland in 2003, giving him alcohol and conspiring to hold his family captive to get them to refute Martin Bashir's documentary in which Jackson said he shared his bed with children.

The popstar was accused of stealing songs. Reynaud Jones and Robert Smith, both of Gary, Ind., and Clifford Rubin, of California, claim that parts of three Jackson tunes were taken from songs they wrote and they had given it to Jackson to hear. The songs involved in the lawsuit are "The Girl is Mine," "Thriller" and "We Are the World." Later, the jury rejected the claims calling it ‘not based on evidence but based on fantasy.’

The price of Pop music also crossed paths with Sheikh Abdulla bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the prince of Bahrain, who sued him for $7 million. Apparently, Jackson backed out on a contract for a new album, an autobiography and a stage play after accepting millions of dollars in advances. The Sheik said that in addition to covering Jacko's living and travel expenses during his year-long stay in Bahrain, he built the singer a recording studio, spent more than $300,000 securing him a "motivational guru" and gave him $250,000 in cash so that Jackson "could entertain his friends at Christmas." However, Jackson avoided the moonwalk to the court and went for an out-of-court settlement.

The family of a woman who died sued Michael Jackson and a California hospital, claiming that the gravely ill patient was moved to make room for the pop star when he arrived with flu symptoms. They believe a room change to accommodate singer led to patient's heart attacks. "Manuela Ruiz was dying," the suit said. "Michael Jackson was also dying ... dying not to go to court that day."

The pop star who still is admired by millions and inspires even more led a harsh life especially towards the end. Even then he died in debt as he was prepping up for a tour after a hiatus. He died on June 25, 2009 due to overdose.