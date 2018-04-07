Judge who sentenced Salman Khan to 5 years in jail transferred

The Jodhpur Court judge who sentenced Bollywood actor Salman Khan to a five year jail term in the blackbuck poaching case has been transferred. The news of transfer was reported early on Saturday when the case was to see Salman’s appeal for bail. Chief Judicial Magistrate Dev Kumar Khatri who delivered the verdict has been transferred along with the bail hearing judge in the case, Judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi.

Their transfer notice was handed out along with 87 others in the state of Rajasthan. Details from the notice say Khatri who delivered the verdict will be replaced by Samrendra Singh Sikarwar, who is the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate in Udaipur. Judge Joshi who heard his bail plea on Saturday has been replaced by Chandra Kumar Songara, district and sessions judge of Bhilwara.

The transfers are part of the annual shuffling the judiciary does in the state of Rajasthan between April 15 to April 30. The judges transfer is to take place within a week's time. This year, a total of 382 judicial officers have been promoted or transferred in the state.

#SalmanConvicted -- It is to judge's own discretion whether he wants to continue hearing the case or not: Mahipal Bishnoi, Bishnoi Community's lawyer to @saahilmenghani #BlackBuckPoachingCase LIVE UPDATES: https://t.co/jEwO4oYlmw pic.twitter.com/tgPWdaH8bi — News18 (@CNNnews18) April 7, 2018

Salman was convicted in the case as the court found him guilty of killing two blackbucks while out hunting in 1998. The 20-year-old case saw the other accused in the case, Saif ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Neelam and Tabu be acquitted of all charges.