Judwaa 2 girl Taapsee Pannu not interested in working with former co-star Jacqueline Fernandez

Bollywood leading ladies rarely talk of turf wars openly but one actress is breaking that stereotype and she is not shy of doing it. Judwaa 2 girl Taapsee Pannu has reportedly said that she would not like to work with Sri Lankan actress Jacqueline Fernandez again. The actress known for speaking without filters said the words while on a television reality show.

During a fun questioning round on the show, Entertainment Ki Raat, the Mumbai Mirror reported that the actress took Fernandez’s name when asked which actor she would not like to work with again. She prompted her reply after a brief pause, shocking those present during the shoot of the show.

The star had later gone on to clarify that she has already worked with her and that she can give her a miss next time. To make the blow softer she even added that she is envious of her former co-star’s perfect body.

While filming for Judwaa 2 in London the two had reportedly maintained a cold war but had always denied existence of one. “I admire Jackie’s energy, she has a positive vibe, and I learnt how to smile through everything from her,” Pannu had told Mumbai Mirror during an interview. After Pannu’s bland acceptance of their sourness, it can be safe to say the two will not be seen together for some time now.

Pannu is currently awaiting the release of her next Dil Juunglee which will hit theaters on February 16. Jacqueline in the meantime will be next seen in Drive opposite Sushant Singh Rajput.