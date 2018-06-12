Juhi Parmar and Sachin Shroff's divorce to come through on June 25

Juhi Parmar and Sachin Shroff surprised their fans when they announced their separation in December 2017. They decided to end their eight-year-long marriage and filed for a divorce. And now their divorce is going to come through on June 25, which means they will legally no longer be husband and wife. The couple will be granted divorce by Bandra Family court. Since Juhi has got the custody of their daughter, Samaira, she will stay with her. The legal proceedings have been completed and the couple will sign the divorce papers on the above-mentioned date. The fact that they are opposite personalities just didn't work for them, Sachin revealed in an interview. “One thing that annoys me (about Juhi) is her anger. She is short-tempered and I am the exact opposite,” he had said.

However, Juhi defended herself and said that was not the only reason for their separation. “I do not have a foul temper. I’m just a transparent person who calls a spade a spade and I’m proud of being an honest and fearless person in today’s times. People are writing loosely, assuming that it’s the reason for our divorce. It is my request to all of them to stop judging. What happens between two people, only they will know,” she said in an interview with TOI.

Juhi also revealed that Sachin and her have been separated many times. “We decided that it was best to part ways because a harmonious atmosphere is a must for a child. She is too young to understand what’s happening in our lives. However, Sachin’s absence isn’t a new thing for Samaira as we have been separated many times. There have been times when Sachin has not been home and she is used to not seeing him around. However, she does ask about him at times.”