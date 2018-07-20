Juhi Parmar has a SHARP reply to her ex-hubby Sachin Shroff after he said she never loved him

TV actors Sachin Shroff and Juhi Parmar parted ways after 8 years of wedded bliss. They were granted divorce this year in June. Sachin opened up on his relationship with Juhi to a leading website by saying, “The divorce happened with mutual consent, amicably and in a dignified manner. Unfortunately, and by Juhi’s own public admission, she was never in love with me. One-sided relationships are doomed from the beginning. It’s said, ‘It’s better to have loved and lost than never to have loved at all.’ But the fact is that it hurts to be in a loveless marriage. Nothing I did could make Juhi love me.”

He further said, "Pooja Bedi worked out a financially secure future for our daughter, all the way to her graduation in a foreign university. I gave Samairra double the amount Juhi had agreed on. I have given my daughter 50% share of my two-bedroom apartment as well as a commercially property in Pune."

His allegations have not gone down well with Juhi Parmar and now, she has lashed out against him on social media. In the note, she has written that not for once, did she imagine that he would place the entire blame on her and term it a one-sided relationship.

