Junior Bachchan takes down troll over living with his parents

Actor Abhishek Bachchan is one of Bollywood’s most active members on social media and keeps fans updated on his work and thoughts ruling his mind. He occasionally even shares images of his near and dear ones on his various accounts. The Bachchan’s are a tight-knit family and it is widely known that all members of the household live under the same roof. And that’s exactly what a troll decided to pick on. He was mocked in a twitter post for living with his parents but not one to take it lying down, he shut it down.

Don't feel bad about your life. Just remember @juniorbachchan still lives with his parents. Keep hustling everyone! — Ybn (@stillyoungest) April 17, 2018

Twitter too had his back with fans taking his side and trashing the troll for a few minutes of fame. Fans were of the view that the troll did not merit a reply and that it should have gone unnoticed. But Abhishek came out to defend his decision to shut the troll down.

Sometimes they need to be put in place. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) April 17, 2018

Abhishek has shut down many other trolls in the past too. Trolls targeted at his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya’s frequent travels did not go down well with the star.

Ma’am, as far as I know… Most schools are shut for the week-end. She goes to school on the weekdays. Maybe you should try it considering you spelling in your tweet. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) December 4, 2017

There were also reports of Abhi-Aish shifting to their new house, which were later refuted by Bachchan sources stating, “The posh property that Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have bought in Mumbai is not likely to be used by them. At least not for a very long time. Abhishek is way too close to his parents to even think about moving out. He may buy any number of properties. But his heart remains in his family home.”

T 2734 - This little one braved the Sunday crowds and came through the gates .. just for a wave .. ! so cute .. !😀😀 pic.twitter.com/64X5Jt2lij — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 5, 2018

The Bachchans, namely Amitabh, Jaya, Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aradhya, live together in their magnificient ‘Jalsa’ in Mumbai and are known to be a closely-connected family. Their known to celebrate festivals and enjoy family gatherings in their home. Jalsa is one of Mumbai’s most prominent Bollywood locations with hundreds gathering out of the gate every Sunday just to get a glimpse of Amitabh Bachchan.