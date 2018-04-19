Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom trailer to give you goose bumps and a pleasant surprise

Hollywood for the past one year has been churning out fantasy dramas and their beasts. But the magic of dinosaurs has been missed on screen. As a fan you need not worry for long as the latest trailer from Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom brings back the magic of the sharp teethed monsters in our human world.

The movie being directed by JA Bayona, remains true to the director’s genre of horror seen in The Orphanage and The Impossible. This trailer has all the thrill elements intact. Released on Wednesday, April 18 the trailer starts off with two dinosaur scientists being trapped in a truck with a sedated dinosaur. Like most films of the franchise, the dinosaur naturally wakes up when least expected and flexes its fatally large claws.

The story takes off from the first installment of the franchise where a volcano had destroyed much of the park. But these scientists, Owen (Chris Pratt) and Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) return to the park to try to save a few rare species. However, their good intentions are later revealed to have been manipulated by evil corporate motives.

The play of genetic engineering and the majesty of dinosaurs as a species is seen in the film yet again. Added to this is the short glimpse of dinosaurs being auctioned for the benefit of the rich. One particular species called Blue figures prominently in the trailer, hinting at a softness to the otherwise sci-fi thriller ride.

The real treat in the trailer however is the short Jeff GoldBlum appearance as a hint of the third installment remaining true to the Spielberg series. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom hits theatres on June 22.