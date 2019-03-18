Entertainment Justalkin Episode 34: Movies that give you BFF goals! In Com Staff March 18 2019, 4.43 pm March 18 2019, 4.43 pm

Don’t you always wish some part of the movie came true in your life as well? This is another episode of Justalkin brought to you by in.com. On this podcast, let’s take a look at some movies that give you BFF goals - movies that you HAD to watch with your Best Friend or it just wouldn’t be the same experience!

Gully Boy

Easily the best movie that came out this year, Gully Boy brought in a lot of freshness when it hit screens - young boy’s rise to fame from the ghettos. Ranveer Singh’s character is supposed to be the star of the show but MC Sher comes really close to becoming everyone’s favourite character from the film. MC Sher is the talented, helpful, selfless friend who didn’t mind taking a back seat when he saw his friend progressing past him.

MC Sher is easily the Best Friend of the year!

Sholay

Sholay will go down in history as one of the most iconic films to have ever hit the screens. It has a feisty leading lady, a shy and demure one, a scary villain, songs that we still sing and dance to, and two of the best heroes who are also best friends on screen! Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra set friendship goals with this movie because their characters were so complimentary of each other. And best of all, they also gave us a friendship anthem that to this day is one of the most popular songs when it comes to friendship - yeh dosti hum naheen chodenge.

Veere Di Wedding

When this movie came out, the makers went out of their way to declare that this was not a chick flick. It was only about four young girls who were BFFs. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania play these characters and the movie follows their friendship from childhood to adulthood, leading to one big wedding and whether the past and the present may stall it. They gave each one of these women a part to play in the plot so Veere Di Wedding did quite well.

Sanju

Ranbir Kapoor is underrated as an actor for some of his films, but he totally nailed it when he played Sanjay Dutt on screen for his biopic. Sanju told us about the ups and downs in the life of a star kid, and it took another misunderstood star kid to portray what went on. The guy who sees Sanjay Dutt through the slump, is a friend in New York named Kamlesh, and whom Vicky Kaushal plays on screen. They do fun things together, and Kamlesh is seen trying to be a good influence on the impressionable Sanju, and like all friends, even they go through a fall out, but reunite later. Vicky Kaushal pulled off playing this best friend really well, and we discovered we all need a Kamlesh, or have the ability to be one.

Sisterhood of the travelling pants

Sisterhood of the travelling pants is about the lives of four girls, who believe that having a pair of pants that miraculously seem to fit all of them, will bring them luck in whatever they have set out to do. Whether it is trouble with your family, fixing a family feud, trying to nail a boyfriend or having your ideas of humanity changed, these girls stick together with each other and send the pair of jeans across the country, even to Mexico, in their belief that it will help.

Sex and the city

Sex and the City was a trend setter in many ways - four women with four completely different personalities made way for a lot of potential in the plot. These four best friends went about town looking gorgeous, and follow their careers and personal lives while they have each other for advice and mostly, cocktails. It was a TV series and then films, which all ventured into new grounds. Because they were four women who were completely okay discussing their sex lives, the ideas of promiscuity, and having different partners. It made it okay to talk about these things even when you’ve crossed that boundary line of 30, and that you could face anything if you had your bunch of girls behind you.

Dil Chahta Hai

One of the best coming of age films in Bollywood, Dil Chahta Hai gave youngsters in India new standards for friendship. It stars Aamir Khan, Akshaye Khanna and Saif Ali Khan, playing three people with completely different personalities, and how their relationship changes and they grow up together. Whether it’s falling in love with an older woman, or not being able to stay committed to one great girl, or trying to convince an already engaged woman to give a relationship a shot, these three guys go through life trying to laugh about it with each other. They share a very nice level of comfort, and this movie showed us that even if they give you really bad advice at times, we all need our idiot friends.

Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na

Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na is a very sweet love story that blossoms right in the middle of a big group of friends. This movie will take you right back to college where you had time to do all sorts of crazy things like go off on trips whenever you felt like it, or that one friend we all had whose house was like our own. What worked in this film was that it’s all very real - it is possible for an unlikely bunch of people to come together as friends! We’ve all had a nice big group where we felt right at home.

Grown Ups

Grown Ups is a comedy film that takes you right in the middle of a bunch of adults who’ve been best friends since their childhood - since they were in middle school on the basketball team. The movie is about a holiday that they all decide to take, with their wives and kids and mums in tow. They suddenly decide to do this, after the funeral of their school coach, and all hell breaks loose with so many people under one roof. This movie tells you that you may grow up and start adulting, but when you’re back with your gang, you can go right back to who you really are!

A lot of the times, we have our friends to thank for some things that went right with our lives. But I’m sure we all agree - whether it’s on screen or off it - BFFs are what make our lives tolerable! This is JusTalking brought to you by in.com.