Justalkin Episode 38: Movies that work up your appetite to more than just popcorn

What’s your favourite food? When you close your eyes and think about your favourite meal, does the smell automatically waft to your senses? Do you feel hungry and an intense need to eat that for your next meal? Food does weird things to us. Good weird things. This is Justalkin brought to you by in.com. The film industry knows that movies are an option, but food is a must! So when they really want us to watch a movie, they just add food to the story! On this podcast, let’s take a look at some movies that revolve around humanity’s favorite-est thing in the world - food!

The Lunch Box

One of the sweetest stories to have ever been made - The Lunch Box - emotional and gut-wrenching at the same time. We might not all be housewives or stuck in desk jobs, but we all identify with some or the other aspects of these characters. The cast is pretty awesome too - Irfan Khan, Nimrat Kaur and Nawazuddin Siddiqui who plays Irfan’s colleague. Whatever your occupation, a lunch break has to be the best part of your work day - so quite the perfect name as well!

Julie and Julia

Julie and Julia stars Meryl Streep and Amy Adams - two women from completely different periods in time - Meryl Streep plays Julia Child in the 1950s, and Amy Adams plays Julie Powell in 2002, and it switches back and forth beautifully. Along with food, it also talks about discrimination against women, finding your passion and sticking to it, and how having a support system can get you through anything. A recipe book plays the most important part in bridging the stories of these two incredible women who love cooking! It’s a very happy film over all. And you never know, maybe watching it again will inspire you to cook something fancy!

Cheeni Kum

Cheeni Kum is a very sweet movie that stars Amitabh Bachchan and Tabu- with a Mr Bachchan who looks way cooler and way more stylish than when he was in his twenties. He’s an oldish chef who runs his own restaurant in London, and Tabu plays his love interest who is half his age, and how their love story is a recipe for disaster. Balki added a nice touch by getting Ilayaraja to do the music, and also gave the move some great supporting characters. So a chef whose life is his restaurant and food forms the crux of the story - food is always bae!

Ratatouille

One of the whackiest movies to have ever been made about food - Ratatouille is about a rat who loves cooking! It’s the name of a French dish, but also works because it’s about a rat. This rat has no way of making food itself, so it forms an alliance with a garbage boy who works at a restaurant, and the movie follows the ups and downs that take place in the lives of this unlikely pair of friends. Here’s what the team had to do for research - stay in Paris for a week, ride around the city and eat in restaurants and try new food! They’ve got all the details right.

Daawat-e-ishq

Daawat-e-ishq came out in 2014 and it mixes a lot of things in one film like Bhel Puri. It talks about the problems that come with fixing a wedding, a girl’s fight to achieve her dreams, and the problem of dowry. But at the centre of it all is a man who runs a restaurant and makes everyone fall in love with his food! It stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Parineeti Chopra - and there’s also a really fun song where they’re running about eating food - makes you hungry just looking at it! It’s about all these serious issues but it’s got a lot of funny moments too, along with lots and lots of food.

Chef

Chef is a movie that stars Jon Favreau, and Sofia Vergara and Robert Downey Jr plays a small part too. Jon Favreau plays this chef who loves cooking so much he’s pretty much forgotten about everything else. But you don’t have to stop one thing to start another, so it’s about how he mends his relationships while still making some amazing food - these shots are excellent and the food looks absolutely delicious! Even making a sandwich looks like art. It’s got a lot of heart, a lot of fun, and it’s perfect for a re-watch even if you’ve watched it 10 times already, just because of the way the food looks.

Rainbow Jelly

Rainbow Jelly is a Bengali film that came out last year. It’s just so sweet - you can’t help but feel for the character! It revolves around the life of a young orphan boy named Ghotun, who cooks food for his uncle on a regular basis, but is beaten up and mistreated, and how a fairy enters his life and promises to turn things around for him by cooking seven special dishes for this evil uncle. But director Soukarya Ghoshal has given each of his characters some really nice quirks, so no character is just black or white. It mixes magic with food and that became the recipe for a great film.

No Reservations

No Reservations stars Abigail Breslin, who plays a little girl that comes to live with her aunt Catherine Zeta Jones, after her mother dies. Jones is a chef who loves her job - right from the process of picking the right ingredients, to deciding the menu, to actually cooking, and working extremely long hours and waking up early again for the same routine. It shows how relationships with other humans are just like with food - the more you work on it, the better it gets!

Bawarchi

Bawarchi is a movie that came out in 1972, directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee with an incredible cast which includes Rajesh Khanna, Jaya Bachchan, Asrani, AK Hangal, and Durga Khote. Bawarchi itself means Chef, and Rajesh Khanna plays a cook who gets hired in a household that has a reputation of firing cooks on a regular basis. Hrishikesh Mukherjee always liked making films with morals, but without any obscene language or violence included. So this cook in the film cooks up stories to bring people together. Stories mixed with food - always a hit.

It’s always a great combination - food and movies! It’s not the healthiest of habits, but it can work like a charm anytime you’re down! This is Justalkin brought to you by in.com.