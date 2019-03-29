In Com Staff March 29 2019, 1.10 pm March 29 2019, 1.10 pm

For any actor, the natural growth curve starts with TV and ends on the big screen. Today, with digital platforms opening up opportunities, the scene is changing, but here's a look at some of the stars who made that shift. But then again, like most things in life, some make it big and some, well don't quite.

On this podcast of Justalkin we look at some of our favourites.

Shah Rukh Khan

Before he won our hearts as the Badshah of Bollywood and ruled as the King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan was a 'Fauji' with the 'Úmeed' to make it big in the Bollywood 'Circus'! Also, an actor who hasn't shied away from negative roles, SRK sure has worked his way up to the top!

Vidya Balan

Being one of 5 sisters might not have felt like the ideal situation to be noticed, but when you have the talent, nothing can stop you! Who would've thought that the sister with the hearing aid in the TV Series Hum Paanch would go on to floor us with her intense and realistic performances on the big screen.

Irrfan Khan

We love him. We miss him! But good news is, he's back! An actor with everything that goes into making a super performer, he started his career in TV serials like Chandrakanta, Chanakya, Saara Jahan Hamara etc. He even won the Man of the Year 2009 by GQ!

Sushant Singh Rajput

Good looks, great acting skills, amazing dancing talent and then some! That's Sushant Singh Rajput, the humble, sweet guy from the TV series Pavitra Rishta. He shocked and amazed us with his dance moves on a TV show and the rest as they say is history. He even went on to play MS Dhoni's character in MS Dhoni - The Untold Story!

Ankita Lokhande

The one Sushant had the 'Pavitra Rishta' with, Ankita Lokhande won a place in our hearts with her portrayal on the small screen. Taking the same dance show route, she went on to bag her first role in a "Manikarnika".

Ayushmann Khurrana

Radio, TV, Movies. He's done it all and has shown his talent well! Add to that singing skills and you've got a hitmaker! His films like Vicky Donor, Bareilly Ki Barfi and Badhaai Ho have ensured his place in the top ranks today! oh and he was a Roadie too!

Prachi Desai

Kasamh Se, it was a big deal for the young small-town girl to get a break in an Ekta Kapoor serial. She tried to Rock On on the big screen, but didn't quite impress us as much as she did on TV.

Aditya Roy Kapur

The big-haired, tall and very good looking Aditya Roy Kapur started out as a VJ and then transitioned to films. Aashiqui 2 and Yeh Jawani hai Deewani being his biggest, the latter winning him the IIFA Award for Best Supporting Actor. Now time will tell if Kalank will mark a milestone.

Ram Kapoor

Prachi Desai's Mr Walia in Kasamh Se, and the lead in TV series Bade Ache Lagte Hain, Ram Kapoor is another actor who has worked in quite a few movies like Monsoon Wedding, Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu, Student of the Year etc. His performances have been appreciated across both, but more so on TV.

Rajeev Khandelwal

If only good looks and talent guaranteed success in movies. Rajeev Khandelwal won hearts with his role on TV in Kahiin To Hoga. His movies though, failed to impress. Aamir, Table No. 21, Shaitan, Soundtrack, all of which missed the jackpot! He continues to host TV shows and there is something so pleasant about him!

Karan Singh Grover

Alone and Hate Story 3 - movies that Karan Singh Grover was part of, but didn't quite hit bulls-eye. He was loved as Dr Armaan Mallik on Dill Mill Gaye. He is now married to Bipasha Basu and that seems to interest us much more than his not-so-happening film career

Maniesh Paul

We love him on TV. So does Karan Johar. Maniesh Paul knows how to entertain and keep the audience engaged. His hosting skills are excellent, but can the same be said about his acting? Mickey Virus was his debut, but looks like the audience love him better on live shows and TV