Didn't the last day of exams feel like freedom? Two months of not having to do anything and eating ice creams and playing all day long. We think our stars have it all but some of them never got to do this. It's seems hard to believe that you can win Filmfares and Oscars without even completing High School! But yes, a lot of our stars haven't graduated. On this podcast, let's take a look at some stars who've gone on to get certificates from the censor board even before getting it from universities.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai is considered the most beautiful woman in the world and she is so accomplished. She has won a beauty pageant, acted in loads of hit films, been on Oprah, is a successful actor after being a mom, and she started really young. She moved to Mumbai when she was in school and even signed up to study architecture. But she was too beautiful even back then to not give modeling a try. One thing led to another, and she had to stop studying so she could put India on the global entertainment map - not at all an easy job, but she also did all of that without getting into scandals. Now education can’t teach you all that!

Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor does come from a family that has ruled Bollywood for decades now - there has always been a popular Kapoor at any given point in time! But in the popular Kapoor khandaan, the women were not allowed to be seen on screen. Karisma’s mother would have none of it; she wanted her talented daughters to get their due. So Karisma went from sitting on a bench in college to sitting on set. This was the obvious next step for someone who had accompanied her parents to film sets and award ceremonies all her life. But that also meant she couldn’t fully live her childhood the way she wanted to. But it didn’t turn out too bad for her - a National Award, and four Filmfare Awards made up for her lack of fun in college.

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan is known as the perfectionist today. But he wasn’t always like that. Although his whole family and extended family was in the film industry, his parents wanted him to do something stable like become and engineer or a doctor. Aamir had other plans for himself. He still entered the industry and carved a niche for himself over the course of a really long career. He had to quit college to start films, but he’s been presented with the National Award four time, so his parents can’t complain.

Mark Wahlberg

Mark Wahlberg has had an amazing career, but he dropped out of school when he was in the 9th grade. He overcame his trouble with substances, started rapping under the name of Marky Mark, moved to films and became a star. Even after having found success in films, Mark Wahlberg decided to finish High School when he was 42 years old, studied on set, took an online exam and did it. He showed you that you’re never too old to finish what you started.

Salman Khan

You don’t need a degree to get people to worship you the way his fans do Salman Khan. He comes from a very illustrious family that was involved in films, and his entry into the industry meant he dropped out of college. But he has worked his way around it by giving us a hit film every Eid, dance moves that are easy for all of to follow, Filmfare Awards, National Awards, hosting gigs and popular TV shows, all without a degree. If you are Bhai, you write your own rules. Even create your own laws, by the looks of it.

Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron grew up on her parent’s farm in South Africa, and was just a teenager when her mother shot her father for threatening them while drunk. She didn’t let that stop her from chasing her dreams. She did drop out of school when she became a model, and moved to Milan when she was barely sixteen. She trained in Ballet, moved cities, auditioned, got rejected, and did lots of other things that no education can prepare you for - including firing your own manager.

Emma Stone

Emma Stone managed to become Hollywood’s highest paid actress in the 2017, and she hasn’t even graduated from High School. She had been in plays and took voice lessons, so she made a PPT to convince her parents to let her move to LA to become an actor. She moved, worked odd jobs, auditioned, got rejected lots of times but finally made it by sheer will. She made it to the “City of Stars”.

John Travolta

John Travolta was the youngest of six kids, and really determined to go after what he wanted. With a mother who had done radio shows with a group, he inherited her love for singing and performance, moved to New York and bagged a role in Grease. That led him to LA, and things took their course. He didn’t finish High School, but he trained in singing and acting and dancing, and also to be a pilot! Just like his career, he really did take off.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt is one of the best known actors we have in the industry today. She debuted with Student of the Year, but she’s gone on to doing some amazing movies since. Her performance was very well reviewed in Highway and Udta Punjab, and her recent roles in Raazi and Gully Boy are winning her praises from critics and fans alike. Although her decision to join the film industry meant she couldn’t graduate, she has played the role of a student in multiple films. She has been trolled for her IQ on multiple occasions, but her acting has more than made up for it.

The silver screen is a wonderful place. It makes it seem like anything is possible. Especially, that you don't need High School to get on the Red Carpet.