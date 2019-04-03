image
  2. Entertainment
back
1983Aamir KhanAmit SadhAshutosh GowarikerBiopicsChain Khuli Ki Main KhuliChennai 28cricketgameIqbalJannatJustalkinKai Po CheKanaaKapil DevLagaanMS DhoniPodcastRajkummar Raoranveer singhSachin TendulkarSushant Singh Rajput
nextDhilluku Dhuddu 2 follows Viswasam and Petta in the Kollywood hit list this year

within