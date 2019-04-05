In Com Staff April 05 2019, 4.31 pm April 05 2019, 4.31 pm

“Hey, dosti mein no sorry, no thank you!”

“Ek baar jo maine commitment kar di, toh main apni aap ki bhi naheen sunta”

We are all guilty of having used those lines in real life. This is Justalkin brought to you by in.com. Movies have inspired us in so many ways - some hits, some misses, so let’s take a look at some filmy inspirations on this podcast.

The “Friend” cap from Maine Pyaar Kiya

Maine Pyaar Kiya is now remembered as the movie that stole a lot of music. Or should we say “borrowed”? But one of the things that really became popular was a line that’s still used to friend zone poor unwitting guys - “Dosti mein no sorry, no thank you!”

The other one is a cap with the word “Friend” printed in front. Conceptualised in 1989, but still being sold in 2019. No matter what the state of our economy is, our love for Bollywood is always uphill.

The “Cool” chain and the hairband from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai put a bunch of adult actors in a college, so they worked extra hard to make them fit in. One of the things that shot in terms of popularity was Kajol’s hairband. Girls across the country suddenly thought the sporty look was the coolest one. The other cool thing, quite literally, was the “Cool” chain that Shah Rukh Khan wore. It looks tacky to us today but you can’t deny we were all suckers for “cool” things back then.

The “Tere Naam” hairstyle

Salman Khan has been the inspiration for a lot of unnecessary things. Like guys taking off their shirts with no provocation, and wearing tight sleeved t-shirts. But the one we still have to hold him guilty for is that dreaded Tere Naam hairstyle. He was supposed to be this bad-ass with a soft heart, but the makers thought it was a great idea to give him a hairstyle with a partition in the middle. We’ve all been survivors of the time where our loved ones either considered, or really got, the dreaded Tere Naam hairstyle.

Glasses from Kal Ho Na Ho

Kal Ho Na Ho is a very sentimental movie, but some of the things were also a little over the top. Along with some pretty great shots of New York, which sent Indians rushing there on holiday, Preity Zinta made glasses a trend. Funny how some of us think it is a disability when we watch 3D movies or want to wear sunglasses, while some of us rush to get glasses without any power in them because we think it makes us look smarter. But we had to try that trend ASAP because kya pata, Kal Ho Na Ho.

Kajol’s dress from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ)

DDLJ is always the reference for love stories from Bollywood. It was the inspiration behind a lot of things like Indians wanting to go to Switzerland on holiday. For people who couldn’t afford it, the makers gave them fashion. One was Kajol’s dress that was referred to as the “dungaree dress”. The other was a wildly green outfit that she wore for one of the many ceremonies in the movie. Brides-to-be back then went crazy over it! It’s really tacky but like they say in the movie - bade bade deshon mein aisi choti choti baatein hoti rehtee hain!

SRK’s sweaters from Mohabbatein and Main Hoon Na

Shah Rukh Khan has been in quite a few tacky roles, but he has always been a trendsetter. He played the role of an oldie who went to attend college in ‘Main Hoon Na’, and had to keep up with youngsters who were a little too extra. But he made wearing your dad’s sweaters to college a trend. He carried on the sweater trend from ‘Mohabbatein’. With a violin in hand, he put badass guys with guitars out of business. Only Shah Rukh Khan.

Karisma’s hot pants

Karisma Kapoor has always been a Diva. One of her prime moments was her role as a dancer in Dil Toh Pagal Hai, where she sported hot pants. She gave girls across India new fashion goals, and gave parents across India something to worry about. Another look she unwillingly sported earlier was her unibrow. But thanks to her, a lot of girls might’ve avoided giving into peer pressure.

Moustaches inspired by Surya and Dhanush

Amongst all the cop movies we’ve had in the Indian film industry, what sets ‘Singham’ apart? His moustache! Even before the movie’s release, young men were walking around sporting the look, and suddenly the moustache was back in fashion. Dhanush also made the moustache cool with ‘Maari’ and it’s sequel. History always seems to repeat itself.

Rajinikanth’s cigarette flick

How can we talk about things inspired by movies and not talk about Rajinikanth. In a career that has spanned many decades, Rajini has inspired a lot of trends, like walking and talking with swagger. Even if the movie he is in has a questionable plot, people flock to the theatres just to see him. And one of the things that sets him apart is his cigarette flick. Even though the censor board insists a warning on screen, you can’t deny Rajini is all anyone looks at. He isn’t called Thalaiva for nothing.

Humans are a really evolved species according to science. But we’ve all given in to the temptations of trends we see on screen. There’s no escape. This is Justalkin brought to you by in.com.