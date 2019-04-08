In Com Staff April 08 2019, 5.26 pm April 08 2019, 5.26 pm

We all live in times where we receive invitations to follow “photography” pages, but in reality they’re just our friends pages - friend who’ve used up their bonuses to buy DSLRs. This is Justalkin brought to you by in.com. They seem to be viable options to have on screen too! Let’s take a look at some movies that featured photographers as characters in film.

R Madhavan in 3 Idiots

Still considered a coming of age film, where the actors came of age way before they played their roles here. 3 Idiots set out to give us a lot of life lessons, one of them being to follow your passion in life. They do this by taking us through the career trajectory of Madhavan, who wants to be a photographer, but whose dad wants him to be an engineer. We don’t really see how he becomes successful, but successful he does become. Thanks to Madhavan’s character, at least a few parents might’ve given up on their childrens’ engineering dreams!

Om Puri in Mandi

Photographers are really cool characters in film these days. But Om Puri played a shady one much earlier. Shyam Benegal’s movie Mandi was much ahead of it’s times. It’s the story of a brothel run by Shabana Azmi, and the women she handles are played by Smita Patil, Ila Arun, Soni Razdan and Neena Gupta. All beautiful, all talented. Om Puri plays a photographer who tried to sneak in and click naked pictures of them. Must’ve been quite a viable option back then since we didn’t have internet!

Mr and Mrs Iyer

Mr. and Mrs. Iyer is a movie that’s set in the time of riots. Konkana Sen who plays a Tamil Iyer, and Rahul Bose who plays a liberal Muslim bond over these riots. They take a break in their journey due to these mishaps and Rahul Bose who plays a wildlife photographer explores the isolated place that’s their hideout and gets some great shots of it, and also of Konkona and her baby. The movie ends with Rahul Bose handing over a camera roll of negatives to Konkona Sen. So you know the movie really ended.

Ranbir Kapoor in Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Ranbir Kapoor has mastered playing the roles of guys who are trying to figure out their careers and their lives. Almost all his characters seem to be that - Tamasha, Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, Wake Up Sid, Rockstar, and also Rocket Singh. In two of them, he plays the role of a shutterbug. Wake Up Sid sees him fight his businessman father’s wishes to climb his way up the ladder and make it as a photographer. In Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, he plays this guy who doesn’t want to stop, travel the world and shoot. They were both great coming of age films, and might’ve inspired thousands to pick up the lens.

The Secret Life of Walter Mitty

The Secret Life of Walter Mitty features Ben Stiller, Sean Penn and Kirsten Wiig in a story that moves you, makes you laugh, and makes you connect with all the characters on a deep level. Walter Mitty dreams of being like his alter ego, but in reality is a socially awkward man. Things turn around when he goes on a hunt for Negative number 25, and it takes him on a treasure hunt that is full of adventures, as he chases down a photographer who is played by Sean Penn.

Closer

Closer is based on one of Mozart’s tragic operas, but the twists in the plot are way more than any Opera’s structure. Julia Roberts plays a photographer who clicks Natalie Portman’s picture - the photo is an integral part to the story line because everyone who sees it remembers it - it is the picture of a woman crying. Julia Roberts then proceeds to hold exhibitions and switch partners with equal frequency throughout the movie. But it puts photographers and photos right in the middle of the plot in the film.

Shutter

Shutter is a horror film that follows the lives of a husband and wife who move from New York to tokyo. They discover shadows in pictures which they are then told is the sign of spirits following them around. The entire plot is revealed when a hidden bag of negatives are discovered. There have been movies before where horror and photography have combined on screen - one of them being the Omen, where pictures revealed how a character was going to die. Definitely not a sought-after career option after these movies came out.

Photograph

Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays a photographer in Mumbai who is trying to make ends meet. He meets Sanya Malhotra, an aspirational student, at the Gateway of India. With his knack of making life seem much better than it really is through his pictures, Nawaz’s character convinces his granny of a great life he is supposed to be leading in Mumbai. These pictures form the crux of the story that takes you through the journey of complex characters.

Deepika Padukone in Cocktail

Deepika Padukone plays the role of a photographer in Cocktail. Although that’s her job, thanks to a rich dad who was included in the plot, Deepika can afford to live a really luxurious lifestyle even though her job is only shown in one scene in the movie. The rest of the movie focuses on a love triangle, with Saif and Diana Penty getting into the mix. It isn’t a movie that focuses on photography, but would’ve definitely given false hopes to wannabe-photoraphers who watch a lot of Bollywood.

Now that everybody has access to good cameras on smartphones, everybody is a photographer. And the more we see our favorite actors play something, the more of those we will see in reality. Get ready to follow more photography pages online! This is JusTalking brought to you by in.com and my name is Krithika!