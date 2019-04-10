In Com Staff April 10 2019, 1.25 pm April 10 2019, 1.25 pm

More and more directors are getting comfortable with showing life like it really is, and all of us have learnt to appreciate that kind of cinema, so it's great when film-makers write stories and make movies about regular ordinary women who do extraordinary things! Let's take a look at some of them on this podcast.

English Vinglish

The beautiful, inimitable Sridevi takes you through the challenges she faces as a housewife who cannot speak English. She was at the top of her game, and came back on screen to deliver a performance that was so powerful! It was written and directed by Gauri Shinde, and music was by Amit Trivedi and it was shot mostly in New York. It’s based on reality a little bit. Gauri Shinde’s mother ran a pickle business at home, but she wasn’t very good at English, and apparently Gauri herself was embarrassed by it as a child. This movie was an apology to her mother - a real life housewife who was a superwoman!

The ‘Women’

Before the feminist wave, way back in 1939, there was this incredible film, a comedy-drama about housewives, that featured only women. You cannot see a single male on screen! There are more than a 100 characters, some have of them have big roles, some of them are really small, but all of them are only female characters! That’s how this movie was written! It was a play before it became a movie, but the idea was the same. It follows the story of rich socialite housewives in Manhattan, and how they all face different kinds of problems and how they overcome them.

Ki and Ka

Ki and Ka is a movie with a twist where a house husband saves the day. Kareena plays an ambitious career oriented woman, and Arjun Kapoor plays the role of a man whose only dream in life is to be a successful house husband. He says he does this because his mom’s sacrifices and efforts in being a housewife weren’t really appreciated, and it introduced a very new concept to Bollywood. Sometimes that’s all we need.

Tumhari Sulu

Tumhari Sulu is the story of this feisty young housewife who says yes to everything that comes her way! She manages being a wife, a mom, an RJ, and living in the shadow of twin sisters. Vidya Balan and Manav Kaul both delivered great performances. What this movie really wanted to say, is that it’s okay to be a housewife and still dream!

Puzzle

Puzzle is the story of a housewife who tries to find herself, by piecing puzzles together! Kelly MacDonald plays this lady trying to solve a 1000 piece jigsaw puzzle! But the story of these two people - the housewife, and the puzzle partner played by Irrfan Khan, runs in parallel to the jigsaw puzzle being put together piece by piece. Very metaphorical. Both Kelly MacDonald and Irrfan Khan are brilliant in their respective roles.

The Lunch Box

It stars Nimrat Kaur and the amazing Irrfan Khan. Nimrat Kaur plays a housewife who is stuck in a rut, wants to change her life over completely, get out of her marriage, find true love, because you’re never too old or too married to do that! She plays a housewife very convincingly and her character is in between helpless and someone who is willing to be brave and take a chance.

Mitr, my friend

This was the directorial debut of Revathi, who herself is an incredible actor. It’s the story of a housewife who is in the USA and is trying to keep up with her husband and her daughter. Shobhana does everything so convincingly, right from being a traditional housewife, to someone taking baby steps to go online and make friends, and finally becoming this strong woman who finds a balance. This movie shows all the problems housewife face and more really nicely.

Housewife

Way back in 1934, there was a film that came out and it was called ‘Housewife’. There were films that were pathbreakers in their own way, and this was one of them. It’s the story of a housewife, who sees her husband struggling at work, and helps him set up his own firm, and with pure love and dedication this housewife is successful in saving both her marriage and the business. It was quite radical for it’s times in its own ways.

Tried and tested methods are easy! But showcasing housewives as the real heroes, with the character riding just on the

It's very easy for film makers to just do movies the tried and tested way - get a hero woth biceps, add some song and dance, get some horrible villain, the hero saves the day, there's some love angle to it - we've seen like a thousand movies like that in every language possible. Soooo, especially in times where we still have daily soaps with crying, helpless women in them, it's really refreshing when there are movies with strong female characters whose strength doesn't lie just in their jobs or their uniforms you know? I hope we see more of these!