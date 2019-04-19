In Com Staff April 19 2019, 5.06 pm April 19 2019, 5.06 pm

What makes you all sweaty, and is great to do whether you’re alone or with a partner, and is best if done at least thrice a week? Exercise! This is Justalkin brought to you by in.com. We’re all getting lazier and lazier, but none of us will lose our jobs because unlike stars, our livelihood doesn’t depend on our fitness. They also introduce us to new workouts whenever they try it. Let’s take a look at some stars and their favourite workouts.

Madonna

Madonna has always been a rebel. She’s introduced people to ridiculously outrageous clothes, encouraged people to flaunt their attitude, and in the middle of all this also inspired a lot of people to take up Yoga. She experimented quite a bit with religion and exercise and she can put people in their twenties to shame even now. She’s a material girl, but a fit one at that.

Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff is all set to play a part in SOTY 2 but he’s the kind of student who jumps off buildings and beats up people. Whatever the role he plays, he seems to have some stunts to do. He’s always been physically very fit, thanks to the different dance forms he’s learnt over the last few years. He’s inspired a lot of people to take up MMA and kickboxing as well.

Shilpa Shetty and Lara Dutta

Shilpa Shetty and Lara Dutta are both moms, but they went back to exercising pretty quickly and got fit. They swear by Yoga, and apart from learning and practicing it, they’ve both also released instructional videos and DVDs. Thanks to them, there’s a new form of Yoga - a Bollywood one!

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt is a powerhouse of a performer. She’s done diverse roles in her short. Over the years she’s taken to Pilates and changed her body form. She used to be chubby as a teenager but she has transformed into a super fit actor. She trains extra hard on days when she isn’t shooting, and always goes on set with a fitness plan ready. It would be interesting to see her in an action movie soon!

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar has always loved action, and if you take a look at the movies he’s done over the years, a lot of them involve stunts. He’s another actor who insists on doing his stunts himself, and that requires a great level of fitness. He has always been interested in martial arts and insists that discipline and getting enough sleep helps him stay fit. He just dances to the song 'Cheez badi hai mast mast', while we add it to our food.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan loves taking his shirt off at the drop of a hat, but he has to make sure to stay fit for that. Inspired by him, boys across the country have worked on building big biceps and wearing tight T-shirts. His latest fad is cycling, and he can be seen cycling across town sometimes. Two wheels are better than four if you’re Bhai!

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s movie Tashan wasn’t a hit, but her physique sure was, and everybody’s new goal was ‘size zero’. She’s adapted herself to newer and healthier options like good diets and nice workouts. Saif Ali Khan and she do partner yoga and post it online, giving a lot of people, couple goals. Yoga is fine, but who’ll get us partners?!

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone has always been lean and lanky thanks to badminton. She had a huge advantage before she even started off in films. Her dad’s a very well known badminton player so she took to the game as well, which helped her to stay fit and also made her so formidable in terms of her height! You can’t really play a lot of badminton when you’re on set, so Deepika makes do with walking and meditating, and when she isn’t shooting she does a combination of pilates, yoga and dance. And apparently she loves food, so she also has to exercise every day. And if all it takes is a little extra exercise, why should you give up on food!

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif won’t get too many points in the acting department, but she’s hot! You know if they really want her in a movie they should just get her to dance in some six songs and be done with it. Nobody will mind - all of us think she’s a great dancer but that’s that. But to be able to do that she’s been making sure she’s fit since she was in her early teens - there’s never been a time when she was chubby! She has different fitness instructors to work on different aspects of her fitness - each role sort of demands it. And she trains all seven days of the week. So that’s what it takes to be like Katrina Kaif. Seven days of exercise.

Khloe Kardashian

The Kardashians and all of them do make it on TV, so you also know what their workouts are sometimes. They all like big butts and they cannot lie. Khloe Kardashian says exercise for her is really simple - she takes the stairs as much as she can. It’s also about nutrition and getting enough sleep and generally being more active. It’s about fitting in some exercise wherever you possibly can. One of the biggest differences between us and her is that someone’s following her around with a camera so she has some inspiration to workout! It’s not always easy to keep up with the Kardashians.

Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling’s a big girl and we love her for it! She’s been on TV, she’s been in some movies and she’s worked behind the screen, she’s amazing in so many ways because she showed the whole world that a brown girl who didn’t look like a supermodel could have her own TV show! It’s okay if you’re not skinny but you still have to be fit. So she’s taken to Pop physique, which involves a lot of moves like ballet and involve a lot of balance and pilates - a combination of all of them. Basically using dance and moves to tone your body. Forget exercise that sounds like a lot of fun! I’m sure it’ll be in India pretty soon because we just love importing things like that!

Whatever your work is, I’m sure you have a favourite actor who inspires you to keep fit. And a lot of them also like putting out videos or Instagramming their workouts so more people see it. One, they get to show off their toned bodies and two, you get new ideas to work out! Everybody wins! This is Justalkin brought to you by in.com.