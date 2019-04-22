In Com Staff April 22 2019, 5.08 pm April 22 2019, 5.08 pm

Tattoos have to be personal and mean something to you. But it has gone wrong on a lot of occasions - even for stars. And they do like getting inked. They have to wear all sorts of clothes or make-up in so many ways, be so many personalities on screen but at least the tattoo can be there. Let's take a look at some of the stars and their tattoos.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor's relationship was once the most talked lot. Their love story seemed straight out of a Bollywood movie, and we soon saw Deepika flaunt a tattoo with Ranbir initials on it. And what was the first thing people wanted to know when they broke up? Not their emotional status, but the status of her tattoo.

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor is the misunderstood, troubled star kid. Things seemed stable when he was dating Deepika, and she got a tattoo of his initials. But he didn’t return the favour. Instead, he got a tattoo that read ‘Awaara’. It was supposed to be a tribute to his grandfather because he did a film called Awaara way back in 1951. And it was also supposed to be a representation of his character in the movie Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. And just like a lot of his relationships, we can’t be sure the tattoo is genuine or not.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra went on from being an ordinary girl to a supermodel, to a beauty pageant winner, to Bollywood, to Hollywood, to marrying a Jonas brother. Although she lost her dad a few years back, he was the man who was very proud of his daughter’s achievements so she got a tattoo that reads ‘Daddy’s Little Girl’ on her wrist. Husband Nick Jonas is a fan of religious tattoos, but he also has matching ones with brother Joe Jonas. May be PC and Nick will get new matching tattoos and write songs about it.

Emma Watson

Emma Watson has come a long way. She played one of the lead characters in one of the most popular franchises in the world, the Harry Potter series. She still decided to take a break to study before she got back into acting. And when she came back, she involved herself with a lot of charities and causes. Her Tattoo reflects her attitude towards life - it reads ‘Time’s Up’. If only we had time-turners like her character had in the Harry Potter series!

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt went from being a star kid launched by Karan Johar to an actor to be reckoned with. Star kids have risen and fallen, but there’s no stopping Alia Bhatt. Her tattoo reflects the same - she’s got the word ‘Pataakha’ tattooed herself. If ever there was a tattoo that was a testament to someone’s personality, it’s this one,

Katy Perry and Russell Brand

Katy Perry and Russell Brand had a whirlwind romance. Met at an award show, he proposed outside the Taj Mahal, and they had an intimate wedding ceremony near Ranthambore Sanctuary. The marriage didn’t last long, but not before they got matching tattoos that read ‘Anugachchati Pravaaha” in Sanskrit. It means “go with the flow”. They took it a little too literally. They even got a divorce with the flow.

Post Malone

There’s no way you won’t recognize Post Malone when you see him. The number of face tattoos he has is incredibly high. One is a face with crosses for eyes, one is a bunny below it. He has the words ‘Stay Away’ above his right eyebrow. His newest ones are below his eyes. Below his right eye, he has the word ‘Always’, and below his left eye he has the word ‘tired’. It isn’t a metaphor for insomnia. It’s something he did to piss off his mom.

Lilly Collins

Lilly Collins loves her tattoos. She has five of them, with a couple of them referring to her English heritage, another one is the words ‘love always and forever’ with a flower, with the most recent one she got on her trip to South Korea. It’s a fairy sitting on a Lily pad, referring to her name. She has one on her left side, of a fairy blowing dandelion seeds sitting on the moon! And she’s tattooed the words “fragile thing” next to it. She’s anything but fragile!

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut is a Queen in every sense, and even her tattoo states that. One is a warrior angel at the back of her neck which she upgraded after she entered Bollywood and one is a cute little angel on her ankle. That just shows. Kangana can be both kinds of angels, depending on what you’re like with her.

Adam Levine

Adam Levine seems to have more tattoos than songs! A ‘Mom’ tattoo to honor his mom, a guitar to prove he’s a musician, and since he loves animals, he has tattoos of paw prints, an eagle, a tiger and a tattoo on his chest that has an Indian Connection which reads ‘Tapas’. He also has the words Los Angeles and California tattooed on himself. Maybe his biggest fear is being abducted or losing his memory of home.

Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan had a phase where they loved being written about together. They still do, thanks to their son. They got written about a lot when Saif tattooed his wife’s name on his hand and showed it off. Even Kareena still maintains it’s the most romantic thing he’s done for her.

We do like following in the footsteps of our favorite stars, but remember they have the best people to cover up their mistakes - whether it's a tattoo, or whether it's a lawsuit.