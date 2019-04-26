In Com Staff April 26 2019, 4.16 pm April 26 2019, 4.16 pm

How do people in India know it's time to celebrate Eid? You check Salman Khan's movie release calendar! 'Bharat, a journey of a man and a nation together' is a movie where Salman Khan plays a person whose family was affected by the Partition of India and Pakistan, how he makes a promise to his dad to keep his family together, and follows his story from the time he was 18, till he's 70 years old. Don't we all love movies that talk of the journey of our nation! Let's take a look at other Bollywood movies that have you going "Bharat mata ki jai!"

Swades

One of Shah Rukh Khan’s nicest movies, Swades is about a NASA scientist gives up his job to come and help rural India. With great music by AR Rahman, a wonderful cast, and a story that is gripping and has you very invested, this movie had everything to become a sure shot hit. It also a the best soundtrack to listen to whenever you’re back in India even after a short holiday.

Uri: The Surgical Strike

One question that will always be answered: How’s the josh? Uri is one of the most recent movies we’ve had in Bollywood that are super high on the patriotism quotient. The surgical strikes took place in 2016 and this movie announced less than a year later. Vicky Kaushal shot to fame as a lead after playing multiple supporting roles and lead roles in multi-starrers that had anyway captured our attention. The catchphrase really worked for this film. Right from the Mumbai Police to the Indian cricket team, everybody waned to know, “How’s the josh?”

Rang De Basanti

How do you get the youth of India of India to be patriotic? By making a movie about the youth being patriotic! It had a whole bunch of characters, and each of us is bound to identify with at least one of them. It’s must’ve been a difficult movie to make, because it makes you think, without being preachy. A great cast, great music and a great storyline, the movie struck a chord with everybody who watched it. Although the sad part is that they needed a big star in the movie to get someone to produce it, and a 40-year-old Aamir Khan played a college student in it. We got our independence from the British but our film industry is still in the clutches of some old fashioned producers.

Lakshya

Lakshya and Bharat are nothing alike, except that it’s the journey of a man who discovers himself and his capabilities while things change in the country. Hrithik Roshan plays a guy who goes from being aimless to becoming an army officer. The story is set in the backdrop of the Kargil war, and had Farhan Akhtar helming it. He always brings a fresh perspective to his method of storytelling. One of the effects this movie had was to get youngsters to sign up to be in the army, while in reality, stars who played soldiers on screen, like Sunny Deol, are getting into politics.

1942: A love story

1942: A love story is in pre-independent India, where your political ideologies decided whether or not you could be united with your lover. It stars Anil Kapoor and Manisha Koirala in the lead roles and has a great supporting cast. It united two of our biggest loves as movie goers in India - a passionate love story with passionate patriotism! It’s RD Burman’s last release as a music director, and the movie won nine filmfare awards and had fourteen nominations!

Border

Border released in the year 1997, and it was a movie that was inspired by real-life events that took place during the indo-pakistani war of 1971. While most war films increase your patriotism and encourage youth to consider a career in the defence forces, JP Dutta’s movie questions the motive behind war. A lot of big stars denied the offer to play a role in this film. But when it did release, Dil Toh Pagal Hai beat this movie in terms of worldwide collections at the box office. Our priorities!

Chak De! India

Probably Shah Rukh Khan’s second best film after Swades. It’s great that the Bollywood of Badshah decided to play a part in a movie about women’s hockey. It addressed a lot of issues that women, especially in sports, face in India. But it united every single Indian who watched the film. All we wanted was for the girls to win the finals, and it’s exciting even if you watch 10 times!

Lagaan

What gets us Indians nostalgic and in tears? Movies and cricket matches. How can the movie not be a hit if it combines both? Lagaan has a lot of issues that it addresses, including British occupation and taxes and drought and love and caste. But the movie does have a happy ending. The climax lasts a really long time, but it’s a cricket match so nobody complained!

Bollywood has given us goals in fashion, relationships and every other aspect of life. So maybe we should take it a little more seriously when we watch patriotic films.