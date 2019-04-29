In Com Staff April 29 2019, 4.45 pm April 29 2019, 4.45 pm

It's unbelievable that a huge percentage of the world's population has watched Marvel movies but only a small portion of that has seen Avengers: Endgame! The movie has been in the making for so many years now and one of the biggest challenges must have been to pick actors who could play the characters well, and stick around for the entire franchise because nobody wants to see three different people play Iron Man! But Avengers isn't the only series that had to deal with a whole load of stars.

Farah Khan movies

Farah Khan loves making movies with multiple stars. A lot of her movies has Shah Rukh Khan playing lead, but with or without him, she has a lot of actors playing supporting characters, some of them appearing in many of her movies because she has built a rapport of that manner. Farah also likes to add songs in her movies with no purpose but with them she brings in a whole load of Bollywood actors on screen together, for example the ‘Deewangi’ song from Om Shanti Om. Remember Happy New Year, Dino Morea makes an appearance as the host of some World Dance Championship. We might not all get jobs from the government, but no actor will remain jobless if Farah Khan’s around!

Chekka Chivantha Vaanam

Mani Ratnam is such an incredible movie maker. He always gets his casting bang on. Because no matter what the role is no actor is likely to refuse him! Chekka Chivantha Vaanam is a an family drama so he had a lot of casting to do, but even actors like Jyothika and Prakash Raj didn’t need any convincing. He has Arvind Swamy, Simbu, Aditi Rao Hydari and Vijay Sethupathi in the movie, and apart from casting the right actors, he roped in the best for music as well - AR Rahman!

Hum Saath Saath Hain

Hum Saath Saath Hain was made by the father of Sanskari films, Sooraj Barjatya, so it’s a family drama with a lot of characters who come and go as they please, get engaged, marry, have kids, celebrate events, and they cannot do any of this without song and dance. The movie was almost three hours long and the only takeaway we got from this movie was songs for every Indian family function.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham is so larger than life, nothing seems likely. But it has a huge star cast playing the lead roles including Big B and Jaya Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. Lagaan was also a multi-starrer that released the same year but K3G became a favourite at awards, probably because the jury probably thought Karan Johar deserves all the awards as he handled so many fragile egos in one shot.

Valentine’s Day

This movie gave a lot of hope to singles across the world on Valentine’s Day 2010. It stars Julia Roberts, Patrick Dempsey, Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Garner, Anne Hathaway, Ashton Kutcher, Queen Latifah, amongst others, and follows the love story of different couples whose lives are all somehow connected. Gary Marshall who made movies like Pretty Woman and Princess Diaries made the film, and ended up casting actors from most of his previous films in this one.

New Year’s Eve

New Year’s eve is again a Gary Marshall film, and again features an ensemble cast. Made one year after Valentine’s Day, these two films and Mother’s Day that he made in 2016 form an unofficial trilogy of romantic movies he made. New Year’s Eve also has an incredible cast that includes Michelle Pfeiffer, Kathrine Heigl, Sofia Vergara, Hillary Swank and Halle Berry. They even got Jon Bon Jovi to play a musician. Now that’s casting.

Salaam-e-ishq

Salaam-e-Ishq became a trend setter for multi-starrers although it’s performance at the box office wasn’t testament enough. It follows six different love stories and all of them connect towards the end. With big names like Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Govinda and Anil Kapoor, they went overboard in ensuring everyone got enough screen time and the movie, including the interval, ended up being almost four hours long!

The Ocean series

The Oceans series was inspired by a film called Ocean’s 11 from 1960, that starred members of the Rat Pack. It had Dean Martin and Frank Sinatra. They wanted to make a trilogy that was just as popular as the one it was inspired by, so George Clooney came on board to play Danny Ocean, with Matt Damon, Brad Pitt, Casey Affleck, Andy Garcia, and even Julia Roberts reprising their roles in the sequels. When there was no guarantee of an Ocean’s fourteen, there came a spin-off called Ocean’s Eight in 2018, boasting of an all female cast that included Sandra Bullock, Helena Bonham Carter, Anne Hathaway and Rihanna amongst some other incredible women.

Bringing so many stars together must be quite a task, although none of them quite add up to the miracle Marvel has pulled off. But of course, not all multi-starrers are Superhero films!