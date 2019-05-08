In Com Staff May 08 2019, 2.23 pm May 08 2019, 2.23 pm

Are you ready to watch a shirtless man walk in on screen? Because it’s time for Salman Khan’s annual Eid appearance with Bharat, while Priyanka Chopra is off gallivanting in Hollywood. How are the two related, you ask? Because she was supposed to play lead opposite Salman Khan, before pulling out stating lack of time. And who did they find to fill in but Salman Khan’s ex! And while director Ali Abbas Zafar seems to have gotten over it, we know Bhai doesn’t deal very well with rejection, and let it slip during promotions that although Katrina worked really hard, he’d have loved it if Priyanka had given them more time. Salman and Katrina’s chemistry is the talk of B-town now, thanks to their real-life love story that made the rounds earlier, but how could two stone-faced actors ever outdo each other? Let’s take a look at other ex-flames who got back together on screen.

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone

Their love story fed us all the right ingredients. Misunderstood star kid who found love in a girl who liked playing sports and had just entered Bollywood. Her getting a tattoo of his initials. Making appearances together. Till everything fell apart and they broke up, but it’s still a topic of discussion anytime either of them does an interview. Even when Deepika shared the couch with Alia, who is rumoured to be Ranbir’s current flame now. And even when she tied the knot with Ranveer, everyone wanted to know why Ranbir hadn’t made it to the reception. They went on to work together after breaking up and seems like they’re over their past, but the nation wants to know!

Blake Lively and Penn Badgley

Gossip Girl had just as much gossip off-screen as well. Blake Lively and Penn Badgley played a couple on screen, and also had a thing going off of it, but kept it hidden in fear of upsetting the show makers. When they found out it wasn’t taboo, everyone knew about their relationship, but not about their break-up. They somehow kept it hidden very well for months, and continued acting together as if nothing mattered. Seems like they did more acting off-screen than on camera.

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif

Anurag Basu probably thought chemistry would be free-flowing when he cast Ranbir and Katrina in Jagga Jasoos, but he didn’t account for lover’s tiffs. The movie took so long to complete that by the time the movie was ready for release, the couple had broken up. They still came together for promotions as they had promised. It was probably all the time they spent together that brought this about for them! A disaster for their relationship, for Anurag Basu, whose movie didn’t materialise exactly the way he wanted to, and also a disaster at the box office, even though it was a really quirky movie.

Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit

Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit were in a whole bunch of movies together in the nineties, so curiosity piqued when they came back on screen together after almost two decades for Kalank. Apparently, their relationship was going really strong, even though he was married, but his arrest led to them calling it off, and they both went their separate ways. Him becoming controversy’s favourite child, and her taking a break from the industry and spending time with her family. If fans were expecting something new to crop up that they didn’t know in the nineties, they were in for a disappointment because both of them have great PR teams that told them all the right things to say.

Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor

Shahid and Kareena had a huge fan following together as a couple. They had ups and downs together in their career, but their relationship wasn’t a very private affair like most other Bollywood stars prefer theirs. They were in movies like 36 China Town and Fida, but that didn’t require a lot of acting. So maybe when they were in a movie called Jab We Met together, a movie that actually required some acting and work to be put in, their relationship strained and they broke up. They still went on to finish the movie and promote it, and also sign up for a movie called Milenge Milenge. Imtiaz Ali seems to thrive on bringing exes back on screen together. Like Jab We Met, Ranbir and Deepika came back together on screen for Tamasha. Whether it was his intention or not, he got everyone’s attention with his casting.

Kaley Cuoco and Johny Galecki

Big Bang Theory is one of the most popular series, and Kaley Cuoco who plays Penny, and Johny Galecki who plays Leonard, decided to take their relationship off screen as well. They were together for two years in real life before they decided to call it quits. It was at a really odd time because that’s when the characters they played got together on screen, and there were a lot of scenes in the bed room. However, Kaley said the weird thing about this was that these scenes didn’t feel weird. They were friends before they dated and eventually broke up. If we needed couple goals, we have them right here.

Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh

They were on screen together for Band Baajaa Baaraat, which was Ranveer’s debut, and Anushka Sharma’s second film after riding high on the success of Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. Being together on set sparked love, and apparently, a rift was caused at an award function where Ranveer paid Sonakshi Sinha a little too much attention. They came together to work in Dil Dhadakne Do, but considering the places they shot at, on a cruise, the break up could be overlooked.

Shahid Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra

Shahid Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra had an on-again-off-again relationship because there were as many instances we read about them breaking up, as many as them patching up again. After Kaminey, they signed up for a movie called ‘Teri Meri Kahaani’ which didn’t do all that well. Maybe as well as their relationship. They’ve both gone their separate ways now. She had her eyes on Hollywood so Shahid Kapoor could have his pick of women in Bollywood before he decided to settle down and grow up to be a daddy.

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson were an on-screen couple in a series that lasted really long, and since they were both really young when they began filming it, they also started dating off-screen. When Kristen Stewart had an affair with director Rupert Sanders, things went downhill for them and left their fans who were dreaming of them getting married, with broken hearts, and the fact that real life wasn’t like the love stories Twilight makes you believe in. They didn’t let this stop them from completing and promoting the last film together. Contracts over relationships!

It seems like Bollywood is full of people who've dated each other. No wonder every award ceremony we see posts about stars who've crossed paths with their exes. You'll meet one every few feet! The strategy seems to be working for Salman and Katrina, who're off promoting their film across cities. But will we see great acting from them, finally? We'll know when the movie is out.